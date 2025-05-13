Falcon QB Kirk Cousins spent some time in the offseason playing chess with his younger son, Turner. On Monday, the American NFL star posted a beautiful picture with his son on his Instagram account.

In the snap, the father-son duo seems very focused on playing the board game. They were sitting by the side of a window in their comfortable outfit. Sharing the picture, Cousins wrote in the caption:

"Grinding at chess w/Turner"

Falcons QB Kirk Cousins drops 5-word message as he plays chess with son Turner/@kirkcousins

This NFL offseason, Kirk Cousins is making the most of the opportunity to spend time with his son, Turner. In March, the father-son duo enjoyed an amazing outing on Turner’s sixth birthday at Legoland in Florida. On Mar. 11, Cousins posted a beautiful snap posing in front of the entrance of the theme park with a caption:

"After all the Lego builds we’ve done together, we had to visit Legoland for Turner’s 6th birthday. PS-Check the shoes!"

The father-son duo even styled in matching outfits for the outing. Turner was styled in a blue T-shirt while the NFL QB donned a blue shirt.

Moreover, they even had a visit to Disneyland this offseason and tried Tron for the first time. On Apr. 1, Kirk Cousins posted a snap with his son on Instagram, with the caption:

"Turner’s first time on Tron… Also, check my shirt"

For the outing, the father-son donned matching white shirts and black pants. They share a close-knit bond as the NFL star often shares glimpses of their outings on his social media handle.

Kirk Cousins’ wife Julie celebrates Mother’s Day by sharing a sweet family picture

On Sunday, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kirk Cousins’ wife, Julie, posted an adorable family picture. The Cousins posed with beautiful greenery in the background.

Julie was styled in a beautiful white shirt dress while Kirk Cousins wore a knitted grey jacket over a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and white shoes. They were also joined by their two sons, Cooper and the young one, Turner.

Posting the snap, she wrote:

"Happy Mother’s Day!"

Julie and Kirk Cousins have been married for over a decade now. They tied the knot in 2014 and in 2017 were blessed with their first baby. Turner was born in 2019.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

