Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. confesses his love for fiancee Olivia Carter

Love is in the air for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Olivia Carter. The couple vacationed in Mexico during the offseason and Olivia shared happy pictures from the trip on Instagram on Friday. She wrote:

“Love being in love with you.”

Michael commented:

“I love being in love with youuuuu❤️.”

Falcons QB confesses his love for girlfriend Olivia Carter (Source: Via IG/ @O.Carter)

The couple, who made their relationship public in late 2023, got engaged in December 2024.

Olivia is a former soccer player and biochemistry graduate from the University of Nevada.

In another Instagram Story, Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter also teased their wedding plans.

"Just me and my soon to be husband," Carter wrote alongside one of their closeup pictures from the trip in Mexico.

Penix Jr. and Olivia wore light-colored outfits. Olivia wore a beige or light brown dress with stylish cut-out details. Meanwhile, the QB opted for a light-colored short-sleeve shirt paired with matching shorts

Michael's fiancée Olivia Carter's Instagram Story (Source: Via IG/@o.carter)

Michael Penix Jr. is preparing to be the Falcons' starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. He was picked eighth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and spent his first season as a backup to Kirk Cousins.

Penix received his first real chance to play in Week 16 of the 2024 season when he stepped in for Cousins, who was struggling. With Cousins’ future with the team uncertain, Penix is expected to take over as the starter.

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. capture Olivia Carter in Mexico

At the onset of their vacation, Olivia Carter gave fans a peek into their getaway. She shared photos of herself in a green swimsuit and straw hat, relaxing in an infinity pool with the ocean behind her.

She captioned the post:

"My baby took me to Mexico and I bought us hats. Balance ;)"

The last picture of the post showed Penix Jr. capturing Olivia's stunning photos and winking at her.

