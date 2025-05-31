Falcons rookie Cobee Bryant takes brutal shot at Lamar Jackson with controversial post on Ravens star

It seems like NFL stars do not crank down the intensity off the field. On Saturday, Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback Cobee Bryant took a brutal shot at the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson.

In a Snapchat post, Bryant uploaded a photoshopped image of NBA star James Harden's face on Jackson's body. The Falcons' CB was likely implying that just like Harden, Jackson chokes in the playoffs.

While Jackson is a fan favorite and a former NFL MVP, he has a dismal postseason record of 3-5.

The Los Angeles Clippers star guard James Harden also suffered a similar fate recently. The 35-year-old was scrutinized for only scoring seven points in an important playoff Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets.

Lamar Jackson claps back at a fan for roasting the Ravens' passing record

It is safe to say that the fans expected more from a team like the Baltimore Ravens last season. While the team put up some great performances, they ranked dead last in the NFL in passing attempts.

Lamar Jackson had an MVP-caliber season. He scored 41 passing touchdowns, had 4,172 passing yards, 915 rushing yards, four rushing TDs and only threw four interceptions. However, his efforts alone seemingly weren't enough, as the Ravens ranked 32nd in passing attempts last year, according to Stat Muse on X.

One fan took the opportunity to troll Jackson after seeing the post on X. He wrote:

"32nd in passing attempts, lol @Lj_era8 man how the ****.....nvm," the fan wrote.

Jackson did not let the troll slide and hit them back with a swift five-word response.

"God! Hard work! Nun else!" he tweeted.

While they were last in passing, that is likely due to the Ravens' killer running game. Last season alone, the team had an average of 187.6 rushing yards. Stars like Jackson and running back Derrick Henry contributed massively to that stat.

