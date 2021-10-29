Fan who returned Tom Brady's 600 TD ball now wants a round of golf with Buccaneers QB

On Sunday, Tom Brady added another record to his name. Late in the first quarter, Brady threw a strike to wide receiver Mike Evans, who caught the pass in the endzone to give Brady his 600th touchdown pass.

Like many players, Evans celebrated the touchdown with fans behind the endzone. Unbeknownst to him, he gave Brady's historical ball away to a fan named Byron Kennedy.

After returning to the bench, Evans realized what he had done. A Tampa Bay trainer then proceeded to negotiate to get Brady's ball back from Kennedy. After a chat in which Kennedy declined twice, he then decided to give the ball back.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here's Bucs fan Byron Kennedy of St. Petersburg with the original game ball he got from Mike Evans in the end zone and gave back to the team, since it was Tom Brady's 600th career touchdown. He got a replacement game ball as well.

The fan got an impressive haul. Kennedy received a $1,000 credit to be used at the Buccaneers team store, two Brady jersey’s that were signed along with a Mike Evans helmet and cleats that he wore during the game, also signed and to finish it all off, two regular-season tickets for the rest of this year and the entire year next season.

Not to mention that while on the Manningcast on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Manning, Brady said he was giving Kennedy a Bitcoin as well. Talk about a seriously impressive haul simply for giving a ball back.

Kennedy wants a round of golf with Brady

The following day, Kennedy was on NFL Network and stated that while he did not want to re-negotiate what the team had already given him, he would like one more thing in return. A round of golf with Brady himself.

"A round of golf with Tom, as a repayment," he said. "I think that would be pretty cool."

Brady is an avid golfer and can usually be seen on the links for a casual hit and was seen playing with Aaron Rodgers, Phil Mickelson and Bryce DeChambeau as they played for charity for My Brother's Keeper Feeding America, per ESPN.

At the time of writing, there was no word on whether Kennedy would get his wish of playing a round of golf with the future Hall of Famer. During the season, it is perhaps unlikely, so should Kennedy get what he desires, he may have to wait until the offseason for maybe the best gift of all.

