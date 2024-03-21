Caleb Williams is the highest-rated quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL draft class, according to most experts. It seems extremely likely at this point that the Chicago Bears are planning to select him with the first pick as they recently traded away Justin Fields.

Further fueling the speculation that the Bears are interested in Williams is that Keenan Allen attended Williams' pro day at USC. Allen was recently acquired via trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, so their recent addition appears to be scouting out their potential new quarterback.

After a video of Allen and Williams linking up at the workout session went viral on social media, many NFL fans shared their opinions of the situation.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era?

While some fans suggested that Keenan Allen is "tampering" by attending the USC Trojans' pro day with Caleb Williams, he is not in violation of NFL rules by being there. Players often attend these events at their former colleges, although Allen didn't go to USC. He played nearby with the Cal Golden Bears.

It seems as though Allen was simply getting a feel for what is likely to be his new quarterback. He has played with Justin Herbert for the past few years, but was surprisingly traded to Chicago last week. He was one of several moves the Bears have made to theoretically give Williams his best chance at NFL success.

Bears' offseason moves to support Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears already appear to be building an offense around Caleb Williams before drafting him. They shipped away Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers to open the door for him to be a Day 1 starter and have supplemented that move with several others to surround him with a favorable situation.

In addition to acquiring Keenan Allen, they also signed several other offensive weapons to join him in D'Andre Swift and Gerald Everett. They will join D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet to theoretically give Williams plenty of options to work with. They also improved on their offensive line to protect the rookie as much as possible.

They traded for Ryan Bates and then used free agency to sign Coleman Shelton, Matt Pryor and Jake Curhan. They also own the ninth pick in next month's draft, so they can add another offensive piece with a premium pick if they choose to do so.