"Browns to trade and offer $230m to another rapist" - NFL fans furious after Bills punter Matt Araiza gets accused of gang-raping a minor in San Diego

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.
Araiza was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. Now, he is accused of this heinous crime along with two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.
He issued a statement on Friday night pleading his innocence, and stating:
"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."
Even before there is a judgement in the case, Matt Araiza is facing a lot of backlash from fans on social media. Many are comparing his case to that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Here are some of the top tweets:
Araiza is not facing a suspension from the NFL as the league cannot punish a player for misconduct that occurred before they entered the league. But if a person is investigated for actions that occur while he is an NFL player, prior conduct can factor into potential discipline, according to the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott was questioned after the team's preseason game on Friday about the investigation. He replied:
"We want to find the truth and figure this out the right way and do the right thing."
NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement that league officials were aware of the matter but had no further comment.
Buffalo Bills demolished in final preseason game against the Panthers as Matt Araiza kept out
The Buffalo Bills had a smooth preseason with comfortable wins over the Colts and the Broncos. But they had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday. Their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped.
The Bills were also preoccupied with a rape lawsuit filed against their punter, Matt Araiza. He was recently given the starting job, edging out veteran Matt Haack. He was at the stadium, but was not allowed to suit up in the Bills gear as the team investigated the allegations.
The Bills are the most favored team to lift the Lombardi trophy this season. They have a stacked roster, led by quarterback Josh Allen. Their electric offense features star receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, with a stout defense led by veteran linebacker Von Miller.
All eyes will be on head coach Sean McDermott's men as they look to finally bring the championship to Buffalo for the first time.