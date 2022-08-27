"Browns to trade and offer $230m to another rapist" - NFL fans furious after Bills punter Matt Araiza gets accused of gang-raping a minor in San Diego

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza is facing a civil lawsuit for the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at a house party last year.

Araiza was regarded as one of the best punters in college football last year. Now, he is accused of this heinous crime along with two former San Diego State teammates, Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko.

He issued a statement on Friday night pleading his innocence, and stating:

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

Even before there is a judgement in the case, Matt Araiza is facing a lot of backlash from fans on social media. Many are comparing his case to that of Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Here are some of the top tweets:

MMG @PapaMeagzz Matt Araiza was 21, and the girl was 17. He admitted to having sex with her. What's the hold-up? Lock this dude up Matt Araiza was 21, and the girl was 17. He admitted to having sex with her. What's the hold-up? Lock this dude up

Rodger Sherman @rodger



Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. Los Angeles Times @latimes Breaking: A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in state court accuses three San Diego State University football players — including Matt Araiza, a top punter now in the NFL — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party. latimes.com/california/sto… Breaking: A civil lawsuit filed Thursday in state court accuses three San Diego State University football players — including Matt Araiza, a top punter now in the NFL — of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last year at an off-campus party. latimes.com/california/sto… I’ve spent 10 months as the #1 Matt Araiza supporter. I helped bring him to public attention, nicknamed him “Punt God” and enthusiastically cultivated a fandom around him.Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. twitter.com/latimes/status… I’ve spent 10 months as the #1 Matt Araiza supporter. I helped bring him to public attention, nicknamed him “Punt God” and enthusiastically cultivated a fandom around him.Cut him ASAP. Easy call. He could kick it 1000 yards, and I would not care. He should not play in the NFL. twitter.com/latimes/status…

Adam Rosen @arrosen76 disgusted by these details from Matt Araiza, and I’m damn ashamed that I was a fan of his, can 100% say that I’m no longer on that side, he shouldn’t play a down in the NFL.



Enough. disgusted by these details from Matt Araiza, and I’m damn ashamed that I was a fan of his, can 100% say that I’m no longer on that side, he shouldn’t play a down in the NFL. Enough.

SportsRoc @SportsRoc2 “Best” case Matt Araiza had sex with a drunk 17 year old when he was in college.



I don’t understand why he’s still a Bill. “Best” case Matt Araiza had sex with a drunk 17 year old when he was in college. I don’t understand why he’s still a Bill.

Hänsel @UberHansen If Matt Araiza did this, he should be off the #Bills , out the #NFL , and in prison. If Matt Araiza did this, he should be off the #Bills, out the #NFL, and in prison.

Danielle💙 @Danielle1O19 I love the Buffalo Bills. I bleed red, white & blue. That doesn’t even need to be said. But, it is going to be VERY difficult, damn near impossible to root for this team if they keep Matt Araiza on the roster. Do the right thing, and cut him. Like yesterday. I love the Buffalo Bills. I bleed red, white & blue. That doesn’t even need to be said. But, it is going to be VERY difficult, damn near impossible to root for this team if they keep Matt Araiza on the roster. Do the right thing, and cut him. Like yesterday.

Connor @CJMPadres23 If you read that Matt Araiza article and still think he’s innocent or “innocent until proven guilty” just let me know so I can block you now. That dude and the others need to be prison for a long time. 1 of the most brutal articles I’ve read relating to an athlete. If you read that Matt Araiza article and still think he’s innocent or “innocent until proven guilty” just let me know so I can block you now. That dude and the others need to be prison for a long time. 1 of the most brutal articles I’ve read relating to an athlete.

Araiza is not facing a suspension from the NFL as the league cannot punish a player for misconduct that occurred before they entered the league. But if a person is investigated for actions that occur while he is an NFL player, prior conduct can factor into potential discipline, according to the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott was questioned after the team's preseason game on Friday about the investigation. He replied:

"We want to find the truth and figure this out the right way and do the right thing."

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement that league officials were aware of the matter but had no further comment.

Buffalo Bills demolished in final preseason game against the Panthers as Matt Araiza kept out

Buffalo Bills lost their last preseason game, where Matt Araiza was kept out

The Buffalo Bills had a smooth preseason with comfortable wins over the Colts and the Broncos. But they had a disappointing outing in their final preseason game against Carolina on Friday. Their 10-game preseason winning streak was finally snapped.

The Bills were also preoccupied with a rape lawsuit filed against their punter, Matt Araiza. He was recently given the starting job, edging out veteran Matt Haack. He was at the stadium, but was not allowed to suit up in the Bills gear as the team investigated the allegations.

The Bills are the most favored team to lift the Lombardi trophy this season. They have a stacked roster, led by quarterback Josh Allen. Their electric offense features star receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, with a stout defense led by veteran linebacker Von Miller.

All eyes will be on head coach Sean McDermott's men as they look to finally bring the championship to Buffalo for the first time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat