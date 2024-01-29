The Super Bowl is on deck as the NFL's battle royale has been narrowed to two teams. The Chiefs and 49ers will be heading to Las Vegas, Nevada, along with a sea of fans to cheer on their teams. At least, those fans with upwards of ten grand to spend at a bare minimum to get in the front door.

NFL reporter Field Yates did some shopping and has posted the cost of attendance in person and fans are not happy.

How many hours of work would it take an entry-level worker to go to the Super Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes at AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

The Super Bowl is one of the most expensive sources of entertainment in the world. One could easily drop tens of thousands of dollars in the next two weeks to secure a plane ticket, housing, transportation, childcare and the ticket(s) necessary to see the game.

While the minimum wage in the United States varies by locale, every worker at a W2 job makes a minimum of $7.25 per hour. Just for the cheapest ticket to get in the door to watch the upcoming Patrick Mahomes-Brock Purdy showdown, it would take a worker 1129 hours and about 30 minutes to earn.

In many parts of the country, however, the minimum wage is closer to $15 per hour. Meaning it would take about half as long to earn the necessary funds to get just one ticket. Of course, none of this takes taxes into account, which would further slow down the grind.

In addition, flights with two weeks or less notice could see prices for a plane ticket add another $1000 per ticket. Housing and transportation would cost a fraction as much at roughly $300 per day, but the overall cost of such a trip to watch a game from the nosebleeds is monumental.

One could easily be in for over 1200 hours of work to watch the Super Bowl. However, the cost to watch Brandon Aiyuk can double, triple, or quadruple if a family wants to attend the Big Game. Meaning, it could take an average family of four or five 5000 hours of work to get nosebleed seats for the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, one can simply buy a $20 antenna and a $300 television and watch the game thousands of miles away, or better yet, head to a local sports bar and buy a burger for the price of just the antenna.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's Chiefs will take on Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey's 49ers on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 PM PST.