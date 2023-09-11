Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are already under pressure after their Week 1 home loss to division rivals the Green Bay Packers. The 38-20 loss wasn't supposed to happen with the Packers transitioning to Jordan Love and the Bears thought to be improved.

But it was the same old story as the Bears struggled to keep up with Green Bay.

Fields struggled on the day, completing 24 of his 37 passes for 216 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was also Chicago's leading rusher, totaling 59 yards on nine carries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With Fields again struggling, fans have had enough, and with next year's draft class having several talented quarterbacks like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, one fan thinks that Justin Fields won't be a Bear after this season.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Man Justin Fields escaped not getting traded last year after leading the team to the worst record in the NFL. I don't think he escapes that a second season running."

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Other fans gave their thoughts on Fields' efforts against the Packers.

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Comment byu/ThatInception from discussion innfl Expand Post

Most fans aren't exactly thrilled with Fields' efforts against the Packers as Chicago started its season off with a loss at home.

Justin Fields needs to drastically improve this season

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

The Bears quarterback hasn't had the best of times since entering the NFL, and unfortunately, that's part and parcel of being a high draft pick. Players go to a bad team and it takes time to turn things around.

But the league is a results business, and when a high draft pick isn't getting it done, questions will be asked.

Now in his third NFL season, Fields' record sits at 5-21. That isn't great, and while there is some truth to the fact that he hasn't had much help, fans still expect better from a player selected 11th overall in the NFL draft.

With D.J. Moore coming from Carolina, many were bullish on what Fields could potentially do now with a No. 1 receiver, but against Green Bay, Moore had just two catches for 25 yards.

It is a long season, and it is just one game, but fans are already impatient with Fields, and if this year goes how last season did, then who knows what changes could be made in the offseason.