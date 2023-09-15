It’s hard to imagine the Tennessee Titans offense without Derrick Henry. They may not have made it to four playoff appearances in the last six seasons without him. Even with DeAndre Hopkins bolstering their passing attack, establishing Henry will still be Tennessee’s primary option.

The former Alabama possesses a combination of size, speed, and power. No wonder linebackers can’t catch up with him or defensive backs have difficulty putting him on the ground. He’s built like a superhero who can get after bad guys and possibly aliens.

Derrick Henry might be the key to humanity’s intergalactic domination

The New York Post’s Isabel Keane reported that a UFO expert showed Mexican politicians two mummified corpses of non-human aliens. They were retrieved in Peru in 2017 and are believed to be 700 to 1,800 years old. Ufologist Jaime Maussan said this proves that we are not alone in the universe.

After seeing the corpses’ size, a Twitter user commented:

“They think they’re gonna take over earth? With those little b*tches? Yeah good luck taking down Derrick Henry”

Meanwhile, another football fan said:

“Derrick Henry got taken out by his own knee, easy alien win”

Here are related reactions to aliens hypothetically not standing a chance against Derrick Henry.

While Henry might win against extraterrestrial beings, he had a pedestrian game during the Tennessee Titans season opener against the New Orleans Saints. The 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year had 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

But even great players can have subpar games. Henry can turn on his boosters and dominate any game. While he remains irreplaceable in the Titans backfield, this season is crucial for the three-time Pro Bowler because of one reason.

Will Derrick Henry earn a contract extension?

The 2,000-yard club member is playing the final year of his four-year, $50 million contract. Considering how the league has devalued the running back position, he’s in a challenging situation. Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook signed with their new teams close to the season opener.

Likewise, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley agreed to short-term deals, hoping to cash in next season. Therefore, Henry’s performance this year will determine if Tennessee will extend him. But the more intriguing question is what the Titans think is a fair price for his services.

His current contract averages $12.5 million annually. In some ways, agreeing to that deal might have triggered the running back market’s turnout. But a strong 2023 for him could help elevate the position’s worth.