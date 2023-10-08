Fans believe Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, signed an NDA for her tight-lipped interview on Taylor Swift mania

Travis Kelce's mom Donna was interviewed on her appearance with Taylor Swift at the Arrowhead stadium and naturally the interviewers were curious about what she thought about the whole thing. She was asked a bunch of questions and she tried to evade giving up too much information about it.

You can see part of the exchange below:

Mama Kelce

Donna Kelce's reaction has Reddit users taking her side

The above video spawned a barrage of reactions on social media, with Reddit users feeling that she must be covered by some non-disclosure agrement (NDA). Others accused the interviewers of not respecting the boundaries Donna Kelce was trying to set about her adult son and his personal relationship.

Here are some of the best reactions on the platform.

Travis Kelce gives a hint that he would like Taylor Swift speculation to calm down

It is not just Donna Kelce who has been trying to avoid the unwanted attention about all the gossip involving Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The player himself has spoken out against all the attention he and his possible relationship has been getting.

After the game against the New York Jets, the NFL even changed their social media handle to jump on that connection and point out the Kansas City Chiefs were 2-0 when the singer has attended their games. Speaking with his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, he said,

“I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … They’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it.”

But even though Donna Kelce and her son might not like it, the truth is Taylor Swift is a superstar that elevates his fame to a different level. Already his jersey sales have gone up, interest in American football is higher around the world thanks to Swifties and there are bigger commercial opportunities.

Travis Kelce would do better to get used to this if he continues to hang around with the singer. She brings a horde of devoted fans with her and that ensures she is always a big driver in the news. The tight end's mother can expect to be asked more questions about this issue as long as her son and the singer remain involved in public.