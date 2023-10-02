NFL Fans vs. Swifties: Taylor Swift's linkup with Travis Kelce has fandoms tearing each other apart

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's linkup has brought forth something unexpected: Swifties and NFL fans pitting themselves against each other.

As the media chases Swift's coverage, not all NFL fans are not pleased with the sharp change. The online discourse shot up after the pop icon made an appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium to witness the Chiefs defeat the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

With Week 4 in progress, the focus is on Swift's arrival at MetLife stadium. However, as NFL fans lobby for more on-field content, Swift fans stick to defending their icon.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Regarding the media capturing Swift leaving the venue, an NFL fan wrote:

"No one cares. This whole thing is a waste of time and makes the NFL a mockery."

A Swift fan, enraged, replied,

"You apparently care to comment, loser!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another discorse, of course, remains about fans labelling the viral linkup a media play. Here are the comments on that:

"So tired of this pr stunt already. I'll be glad when she goes back on tour because she's ruining football for me. We (REAL) football fans shouldn't have to care about Taylor Swift," remarked a fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Chiefs continue to move on the road, Swift's presense at future games remains unconfirmed.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be hitting it off with each other's circles

Apart from spending time with each other, Swift and Kelce can also be seen hanging out with other people in their circle.

Swift arrived at the game in NY with friends Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Ryan Reynolds.

In fact, Taylor went viral for her iconic moment with Kelce's mother, Donna. The duo was seen enjoying the game, cheering on the tight end.

However, a few fans ended up thinking of the couple's future.

Expand Tweet

"She’s already like best friends with his mom. I think Travis is her endgame," speculated a fan.

Having said that, neither Kelce nor Swift has confirmed their relationship yet. Despite the ever increasing paparazzi outside his house, the two-time Super Bowl champion has kept his relationship private.