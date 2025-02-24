In the 2024 season, the NFL introduced the dynamic kickoff to help increase the number of kick returns and combat the slew of injuries during it. The move worked wonders as the kickoff returns increased by 57%, and the injuries came down significantly compared to the 2023 season.

The league had seemingly cracked the kickoff formula, but the Competition Committee isn't content. According to chairman and Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay, the committee is planning on proposing a change that would see teams start at the 35-yard line instead of the 30 after touchbacks.

Kickers will also get an additional five yards and kick off from their own 30-yard line rather than the 35 to make their attempts to drop the ball in the landing zone easier. The goal is to increase the number of kick returns even more.

While McKay's logic is sound and would force teams to not kick the ball through the endzone and allow kick returns, fans on social media weren't too thrilled about the new proposal.

"That’s the worst idea I’ve ever heard," claimed @Cody.

Some fans argued that if the league wants to force a team's hand into returning kicks, they should move the touchback deeper into the receiving team's half:

"Go back to getting the ball on the 20. Make offenses earn points. Getting it on the 35 you basically need a few plays and you’re in FG range," wrote @tram2022.

"If you want to encourage kick returns, and allegedly the NFL does, then put the pressure on the return team. Have the kick off be from the 30 (back 5 yards), and then have touch backs go to the 20," suggested @jbs2a.

"If they want to enhance the return game, shouldn't they move the touchbacks back to the 25 to encourage more returns? I don't want any more gimmicks," wrote @BarryZukerman.

NFL's dynamic kickoff was a massive success

When the NFL announced that it was making the switch to a dynamic kickoff in the 2024 season, fans and even President Donald Trump weren't on board with the decision. However, the results are evident.

Per the NFL Football Operation department, the new system led to 332 more kick returns compared to 2023. The league's kickoff return rate rose from 21.8% to 32.8% and the number of big plays — returns of 40 or more yards — spiked to 59, the most since the 2016 season.

The dynamic kickoff was a massive success and it's here to stay.

