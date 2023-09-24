"Stop begging for sympathy" - Fans call out Gisele Bundchen for dragging Tom Brady's name post high profile divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen took over the internet with their divorce last October. While multiple reports and rumors were circulated, both Brady and Bundchen continued to focus on their careers while co-parenting their children.

However, in the past few months, the Brazilian supermodel has spoken about the divorce a few times. Though the real details haven't been revealed, both Gisele and Brady are looking to grow and move on.

Tom Brady fans, on their end, were a bit upset with Gisele Bundchen speaking of the divorce in a recent interview almost a year later.

As per one user, the former Victoria's Secret anger is looking for sympathy while talking about doing what she actually wants. Here are some of the comments:

Many referred to Gisele as 'dramatic,' wondering why the model would bring up her divorce and Brady while she has moved on and is promoting her health book.

Gisele Bundchen recently revealed a few details about her divorce from Tom Brady

Making an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning last Friday, Bundchen was once again asked about her recent divorce with Brady. Speaking of her own parents, the 43-year-old revealed that this was certainly not what she hoped for:

"It's not what I dreamed of, and it's not what I hoped for. My parents have been married for 50 years and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept that sometimes you grow together and sometimes you grow apart.

Of course, she cannot wish ill on the father of her children. The two have emphasized co-parenting while asking for privacy as they navigate the difficult situation.

"I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children. And I think when a door shuts, other doors open."

In an older Vanity Fair interview, Bundchen went into detail about her life, and how the marriage was the fairy tale she had envisioned:

“I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."

While both Bundchen and Tom Brady have been linked to other people, neither have confirmed any relationship publically.