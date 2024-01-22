Jason Kelce was at the forefront of celebrations as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game. There to support his brother Travis Kelce, along with the rest of their friends and family, Jason and his reactions to the game quickly went viral.

Seating with Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, Jason was caught celebrating to the fullest as he drank beer and celebrated shirtless. However, not every fan was happy with Kelce's behavior. A few called him out for promoting alcoholism, wondering if drinking beer and celebrating was ideal.

Possibly retiring this offseason, Kelce has also gained popularity for his podcast with Travis. Jason's choice of celebration was noted and fans were quick to comment. One fan was quick to quip:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What a disgusting endorsement of alcoholism; this must be the final straw for CBS. My two year old son saw this and immediately starting chugging moonshine and screaming 'new news."

A few others, of course, were concerned about the kind of beer Kelce was consuming.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bud Light became the focus of many on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many think this was staged and that Kelce might have a sponsorship deal with Bud Light, due to the brand-forward manner in which he was holding the can:

"How much is Jason Kelce getting paid to make sure that Bud light can label is facing out as he is shirtless, cheering on tv?"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A few fans, of course, were happy to see Jason Kelce enjoying the game and cheering for the Chiefs.

Jason Kelce went viral for his celebration with Bills Mafia ahead of Chiefs' clash

While there was no denying Jason Kelce's alliance with the Chiefs this week, the Philadelphia Eagles star enjoyed the Bills' iconic tailgate parties. Not only was he mingling with fans, but was also filmed chugging drinks and high-fiving people as they chanted his name.

Expand Tweet

Kelce decided to go to the Bills tailgate earlier last week, announcing the same while on the "New Heights" podcast:

"I might have to go to this one, I'm not doing anything [on Sunday]. Maybe jump through a table. Looking forward to seeing that environment."

The Eagles, who played the Super Bowl against the Chiefs last year, ended their 2023 NFL season after their Wild Card Round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.