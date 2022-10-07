"Russ f***ing sucks", "Wilson is f***ing garbage" - Fans cook Russell Wilson for disastrous performance vs. Colts on TNF

The Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson's rough start to the season hit rock bottom on Thursday Night Football after they lost 12-9 in gut-wrenching fashion against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Broncos' offense made plenty of mistakes and allowed the Colts to stay in the game, which eventually proved to be their downfall on Thursday night. NFL fans and analysts heavily criticized Wilson for his lackluster performance in an uneventful game.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Russ fucking sucks Russ fucking sucks

Eli (((InCLE_Elf))))) @Eliexposed_12 Takeaway from the game: Russell wilson is fucking garbage I tried to tell Russell Wilson fanboys this. Takeaway from the game: Russell wilson is fucking garbage I tried to tell Russell Wilson fanboys this.

Michael Nania @Michael_Nania The Jets have the best QB named Wilson in the NFL The Jets have the best QB named Wilson in the NFL

Hector Diaz @iamHectorDiaz Lakers Broncos

🤝

trading for Russ

and realizing the

team isn't good after Lakers Broncos 🤝 trading for Russ and realizing the team isn't good after

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Russ is cooking the Broncos. Russ is cooking the Broncos.

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7 Russ looks either hurt or is totally checked out/disinterested



He’s never looked this bad Russ looks either hurt or is totally checked out/disinterested He’s never looked this bad

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons Russ pooped in the fridge and ate a whole wheel of cheese. Broncos fans left before OT. Hackett’s game management specialist used to be Tua’s concussion spotter. Matt Ryan gets credit for a comeback win. That’s the funniest NFL bet I’ve ever lost. Russ pooped in the fridge and ate a whole wheel of cheese. Broncos fans left before OT. Hackett’s game management specialist used to be Tua’s concussion spotter. Matt Ryan gets credit for a comeback win. That’s the funniest NFL bet I’ve ever lost.

nick wright @getnickwright I've been saying that the Seahawks knew Russ was on the decline for 6 months.



I was extremely skeptical of the Broncos as even a playoff team, let alone a contender.



And even I couldn't have imagined Russ & the offense would look this abysmal. This is just unbelievable. I've been saying that the Seahawks knew Russ was on the decline for 6 months.I was extremely skeptical of the Broncos as even a playoff team, let alone a contender.And even I couldn't have imagined Russ & the offense would look this abysmal. This is just unbelievable.

Dick Fain @dickfain Can we officially end the years-long myth that it was Pete Carroll that was holding Russ back? Can we officially end the years-long myth that it was Pete Carroll that was holding Russ back?

Russell Wilson's two biggest mistakes vs. Colts

While both teams were terrible on offense, the Broncos had slightly more success moving the ball downfield. They could have extended their lead to six late in the fourth quarter had they run the ball on 3rd-and-4 and kicked a field goal had they come up short.

Instead, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett called for a pass and Russell Wilson threw an interception in the endzone to Stephon Gilmore.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts , and Indy is still in this! #INDvsDEN on Prime VideoAlso available on NFL+ bit.ly/3e12Zsg This game is really something else. An end zone interception for the @Colts, and Indy is still in this! 😮#INDvsDEN

On the ensuing drive, the Colts marched down the field and kicked a field goal to tie the game and force overtime. Indianapolis took the lead in overtime with another field goal and in the subsequent drive, Wilson and the offense managed to drive the ball down to the Colts' four-yard line where they faced a 4th-and-1.

The Broncos decided to go for it on fourth down, but Wilson failed to spot an open KJ Hamler on the goalline and threw the ball into traffic towards Courtland Sutton, who couldn't hold on to the ball.

NFL @NFL



on Prime Video

And the @Colts walk away with the W in OT. #INDvsDEN

Had the Broncos proceeded with caution, they would have likely won the game or, at worst, finished the night with a tie. But two ill-advised pass attempts by Russell Wilson meant that the Broncos ended up on the losing side on Thursday Night Football.

Wilson and the Broncos will be in primetime action again in their next game in Week 6 when they travel to the SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in a divisional battle on Monday Night Football.

