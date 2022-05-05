"OBJ to the Cardinals confirmed" - Fans have a crazy free-agent theory after Odell Beckham Jr. is spotted with Devin Booker

After serving as one of Matthew Stafford's top targets with the Super Bowl LVI champions Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. is still an NFL free agent. His next destination remains unknown.

But where was he on Wednesday night? The NFL had no problem sharing the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year's whereabouts on Wednesday. Beckham was courtside in the NBA Western Conference semifinals No. 1-No. 4 matchup in Phoenix, catching the Suns beating the Dallas Mavericks to take a two-game-to-none series lead.

A picture of Beckham and Suns shooting guard Devin Booker got the masses talking about the possibility of the former being in town to discuss joining Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and (after a six-game suspension) DeAndre Hopkins as one of Kyler Murray's weapons in Arizona.

Several fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that this was a sign of Beckham's confirmation as a Cardinal:

Other fans couldn't help but notice the ice around Beckham's neck:

Meanwhile, this fan thinks it's a sign Booker is Lakers-bound:

Odell Beckham Jr. leaving the Browns destroyed Baker Mayfield's relationship

Tangentially, the Browns ending up with Deshaun Watson resulted from Odell Beckham Jr. ending up on the chopping block in Cleveland. After his father complained about Baker Mayfield's inability to find his son on open routes, Beckham got his release papers on November 5th. The Browns finished the season 4-5 and out of the postseason.

Cleveland saw a step back from a 2020 postseason appearance as all the proof needed that Mayfield only thrived in a season unlike before and after. Watson was brought on this summer and resigned for five years at $230 million guaranteed.

Odell Beckham Jr. could return to the Rams

Beckham Jr. recently commented about getting his number back after it was announced Cam Akers would be returning to his original No. 3 shirt, which OBJ wore while in L.A:

"But I wouldaaaa gave him the Bread!!! And fkkk tht ima air Cam out ! We were in negotiations for it and he just stoppped responding to me! Yeaaaa I’m puttin him on blast cause he didn’t wanna text back."

This doesn't seem like something that'd be talked about seriously by the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 12 pick unless he had plans to return to Los Angeles in 2022 after a Super Bowl win.

Nothing substantial in Beckham's free agency has been updated yet, though. Los Angeles and Arizona, and a handful of other teams, are still in the mix as far as we're concerned.

