"Tom Brady throws tantrums and breaks tablets but that's just him being competitive" - Fans come to Serena Williams' defense after radio host calls her sore loser

Serena Williams could possibly go down as the greatest female tennis player of all time. Like most athletes, she's occasionally lost her cool in the heat of competition, which many fans understand. However, radio host Eric Bickel said that the famous player can be a sore loser.
Fans subsequently took to social media to defend her while singling out the radio host for his comments, comparing her to Tom Brady:
Other fans are calling out the double standard regarding the host's comments about Williams:
The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion has dominated her sport in the same fashion that Brady has dominated the NFL. Brady led the league in both passing categories at the age of 44 last season. He's entering his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Williams will be calling it a career after the US Open as she looks to add one more title to her already stellar career. Both athletes have undoubtedly accomplished so much in their respective careers.
Comparing Williams to Brady
Alongside her sister, Venus, Serena has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, the second most for a duo in the open era. The pair also have two mixed doubles slams and three Olympic gold medals. Serena has won singles tournaments at Wimbledon and the Australian Open on seven occasions and six times apiece at both the French Open and US Open.
Brady's seven Super Bowl wins are the most for any player in NFL history and his 10 Super Bowl appearances are also the most all-time. He holds the all-time record for career passing yards and passing touchdowns with 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns. Most people will agree that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and won't get much pushback.
Serena's place in tennis history has been cemented, but it hasn't been easy for her due to comments like the one from the radio host. Some fans will bring up her actions on the court, but she's no different than Brady himself.
When the quarterback toss a tablet in frustration on the sidelines, fans call it competitiveness. The tennis champion is just as competitive. Overall, her and Brady's competitiveness made them the greatest and that shouldn't be overlooked.