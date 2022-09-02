"Tom Brady throws tantrums and breaks tablets but that's just him being competitive" - Fans come to Serena Williams' defense after radio host calls her sore loser

Serena Williams could possibly go down as the greatest female tennis player of all time. Like most athletes, she's occasionally lost her cool in the heat of competition, which many fans understand. However, radio host Eric Bickel said that the famous player can be a sore loser.

Fans subsequently took to social media to defend her while singling out the radio host for his comments, comparing her to Tom Brady:

Wii-Yum @MrGee54 Eric Bickel @EBJunkies Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious loser. When she wins she's awesome. She just always rubbed me the wrong way.



She's the greatest of all time though. No doubt. I just never cared for her. :) Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious loser. When she wins she's awesome. She just always rubbed me the wrong way. She's the greatest of all time though. No doubt. I just never cared for her. :) Nah. She just Black. Yall condition yourselves to slight Black folks at any turn. Any little thing "turns yall off". Tom Brady throws tantrums & breaks tablets but that's just him being "competitive". John McEnroe's whole career was a tantrum but he just wanted to win right? twitter.com/EBJunkies/stat… Nah. She just Black. Yall condition yourselves to slight Black folks at any turn. Any little thing "turns yall off". Tom Brady throws tantrums & breaks tablets but that's just him being "competitive". John McEnroe's whole career was a tantrum but he just wanted to win right? twitter.com/EBJunkies/stat…

Tylerdubb Football @Tdub_football Serena Williams is a better athlete all time than Tom Brady btw Serena Williams is a better athlete all time than Tom Brady btw

Joby Morrow, M.D. @JobyMorrow Tom Brady is the Serena Williams of football. Tom Brady is the Serena Williams of football.

Stoned, Ragin' Blind @BrianUnbothered Serena Williams is a better athlete than Tom Brady. Serena Williams is a better athlete than Tom Brady.

Other fans are calling out the double standard regarding the host's comments about Williams:

Flawless Petty @Kristina_Why @EBJunkies Yeah, GOATs are like that … across all industries. Winners always want the ball and they always want the win. You holding Serena up to Jordan, Brady, Tiger, Bron, etc. OR some idea in your head of how a nice, polite woman (the yte is silent but it’s there) *should* behave? 🤨 @EBJunkies Yeah, GOATs are like that … across all industries. Winners always want the ball and they always want the win. You holding Serena up to Jordan, Brady, Tiger, Bron, etc. OR some idea in your head of how a nice, polite woman (the yte is silent but it’s there) *should* behave? 🤨

Joshua DuBois @joshuadubois

Love you man, but any dude does what Serena does and you’d call her competitive, a fighter, etc. @EBJunkies Oh my gosh EB.Love you man, but any dude does what Serena does and you’d call her competitive, a fighter, etc. @EBJunkies Oh my gosh EB. Love you man, but any dude does what Serena does and you’d call her competitive, a fighter, etc.

Pee Dubb @PeeDubb2 @EBJunkies Often? You exaggerate. Many top people in their field have their moments. Get in the locket rooms or training sessions. Serena was authentic, she did not pretend. And you never saw all the ungracious comments and acts at the net she endured in her career. And u add to it. @EBJunkies Often? You exaggerate. Many top people in their field have their moments. Get in the locket rooms or training sessions. Serena was authentic, she did not pretend. And you never saw all the ungracious comments and acts at the net she endured in her career. And u add to it.

Darrin Dyson @DarrinDyson @EBJunkies This is sour grapes. men get a pass for the same ish. also several of her contemporaries treatment of those sisters was appalling, so did you expect them to always be happy when the tennis community in general was toxic. This is an ignorant, uninformed tweet. do better @EBJunkies This is sour grapes. men get a pass for the same ish. also several of her contemporaries treatment of those sisters was appalling, so did you expect them to always be happy when the tennis community in general was toxic. This is an ignorant, uninformed tweet. do better

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion has dominated her sport in the same fashion that Brady has dominated the NFL. Brady led the league in both passing categories at the age of 44 last season. He's entering his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Williams will be calling it a career after the US Open as she looks to add one more title to her already stellar career. Both athletes have undoubtedly accomplished so much in their respective careers.

Comparing Williams to Brady

Brady with the Lombardi Trophy (l) and Williams with the Australian Open trophy (r)

Alongside her sister, Venus, Serena has won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, the second most for a duo in the open era. The pair also have two mixed doubles slams and three Olympic gold medals. Serena has won singles tournaments at Wimbledon and the Australian Open on seven occasions and six times apiece at both the French Open and US Open.

Brady's seven Super Bowl wins are the most for any player in NFL history and his 10 Super Bowl appearances are also the most all-time. He holds the all-time record for career passing yards and passing touchdowns with 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns. Most people will agree that Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and won't get much pushback.

Serena's place in tennis history has been cemented, but it hasn't been easy for her due to comments like the one from the radio host. Some fans will bring up her actions on the court, but she's no different than Brady himself.

When the quarterback toss a tablet in frustration on the sidelines, fans call it competitiveness. The tennis champion is just as competitive. Overall, her and Brady's competitiveness made them the greatest and that shouldn't be overlooked.

