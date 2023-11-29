Aaron Rodgers is now officially allowed back on practice, with the New York Jets quarterback having his 21-day practice window activated by the franchise on Wednesday. It's a remarkable development in Rodgers' recovery after tearing his Achilles in Week 1, just four snaps into the game.

However, the quick comeback, beating the standard recovery time by months, has created plenty of doubts from NFL fans. Conspiracy theories point to the Jets quarterback faking his injury as a way to prove his doubts about modern medicine, especially as he said during the whole way that he wanted to beat the odds and prove his doubters wrong.

It turns out he's close to doing it - but NFL fans are not impressed by a bit.

What happened to Aaron Rodgers?

Disaster struck early for the New York Jets in the 2023 season, as they lost the quarterback they hoped to have for a long time in just four plays.

Aaron Rodgers was sacked by Leonard Floyd in the first quarter of the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. As he tried to evade Floyd, his leg moved awkwardly, and his Achilles snapped instantly. An MRI on Tuesday confirmed that it was ruptured and that he'd have to go through surgery

The last time they made it to the postseason, they were led by a strong defense but were limited to Mark Sanchez playing at a low level as a quarterback.

What is Aaron Rodgers' relationship with ayahuasca?

The Jets quarterback discovered ayahuasca on a trip to South America a few years ago, as he once told his fans on Aubrey Marcus' popular podcast:

"To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is self-love. That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly, unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

When Rodgers suffered his Achilles tear, Newsmax host Greg Kelly blamed his use of ayahuasca for the injury:

"A competitive quarterback can't be all happy and goofy all the time. And something happened to this guy. And I think I know what it was. Drugs. He got involved in psychedelics. This ayahuasca tea, something like that. That gives you this 'Oh, I love you bro' kind of mentality. It's not good.