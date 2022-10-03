"Hurricane Ian might be the second worse thing to happen to Tampa this week" - Fans go berserk after Patrick Mahomes' ridiculous TD scramble

Whether you tune in to one game a year or face a television set every Sunday to watch each and every contest, one thing is for sure; you've heard of Patrick Mahomes.

And there's a reason for that.

Every week, Mahomes makes magical plays, adding umpteen plays to his already-impressive repertoire. This week was no different, even with the Kansas City Chiefs heading to Tampa Bay for a showdown against the G.O.A.T., Tom Brady.

Here's a little bit of that magic on display.

Patrick Mahomes is doing unimaginable stuff right now. Holy cow.



As you can probably imagine, this play was met with overwhelming awe from NFL fans.

Here's what fans had to say about Mahomes putting Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to the sword on primetime.

How Mahomes is able to perform at this level is simple: he was made in a lab specifically to play football. At least, that's what one fan thinks.

"Bro was made in a lab to play football"

Of all the reactions from this clip, it's hard to find one quite as vivid as this next fan's:

"Hurricane Ian might be the second worse thing to happen to Tampa this week"

"I want patrick mahomes to made tom brady cry"

Patrick Mahomes when he sees Tom Brady after the game:

Patrick Mahomes putting Tom Brady out of his misery in their final game against each other

Brady threw for 367 yards while having the ball for only 21 minutes. Mahomes had it for 39 minutes because the Chiefs ran for close to 200 yards. Except for the blitz sack fumble, not sure how Brady could've played much better. The GOAT GOATED.

Hold that L he got out classed

Brady threw for 367 yards while having the ball for only 21 minutes. Mahomes had it for 39 minutes because the Chiefs ran for close to 200 yards. Except for the blitz sack fumble, not sure how Brady could've played much better. The GOAT GOATED.

Win the game if you're GOATED

Brady threw for 367 yards while having the ball for only 21 minutes. Mahomes had it for 39 minutes because the Chiefs ran for close to 200 yards. Except for the blitz sack fumble, not sure how Brady could've played much better. The GOAT GOATED.

Bro they lost lmao just like you do every other QB when they lose

Patrick Mahomes explodes against Tom Brady's Buccaneers as Chiefs pick up win in Tampa Bay

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The clip of the Chiefs star spinning away from a defender and tossing the ball to Edwards-Helaire is going viral, but it's far from the only great play Patrick Mahomes made against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In fact, Mahomes did little wrong through the primetime contest against Tom Brady's Buccaners.

Heading into the fourth-quarter, the 27-year-old totalled 220 passing yards with three touchdowns and zero turnovers.

The 10th-overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft also added 23 yards on the ground through three rushing attempts.

Thanks to the efforts of their All-Pro quarterback, the Chiefs picked up a 41-31 win, handing Tom Brady his second loss as early as Week 4.

