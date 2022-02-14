×
"That was the best Super Bowl half time show ever" - NFL Fans go crazy over star-studded half time show at Super Bowl 2022 

Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Feb 14, 2022 07:23 AM IST
News

The Super Bowl halftime show is always a must-watch and the latest installment of it was no different. Several artists, including Dr. Dre. Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and a surprise appearance from 50 Cent gave the So-Fi crowd a memorable performance.

After the great action on the field that had fans salivating that saw Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams take a 13-10 lead over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, it was time for the much-hyped half-time show.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz called it the greatest half-time show ever.

That was the best Super Bowl half time show and your opinion is wrong and irrelevant.

Fans love the Super Bowl half-time show

The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
It was a show-stopping performance from all artists and thousands of fans took to Twitter to express their enjoyment at the incredible show that had So-Fi Stadium rocking from the opening song.

One fan posted on their Twitter account simply with a heatmap in the shape of a goat. This translates to Greatest of All-Time so it is clear that they were a fan of the show.

@NFL Heatmap of that Halftime show! 🔥 https://t.co/tKpUQ1vcks

Another fan loved Eminem and Kendrick Lamar while calling it the greatest half-time show in history.

@NFL Eminem and Kendrick killed it!!! This is the greatest halftime show in history.This is Rodger Godells first ever W

Another Twitter user said it was their favorite half-time shows in the last five years, which is some statement.

@NFL Honestly this was one of my favorite halftime shows in the last 5 years. If Detroit hosts again, I want Eminem back. Next year, how badass would it be if we have Ozzy and Metallica!?

The plaudits kept on coming for the Super Bowl halftime show with one user posting that it was the best show of all-time.

@NFL Best halftime show of all time undisputed and you can’t even argue it

Another fan echoed the same sentiment.

@NFL That might’ve been the best halftime show of all time…

A fan by the name of Tyler posted asking if the NFL can cancel the rest of the game and give fans another hour of the half-time show.

@NFL Can the NFL cancel the game and give us 1 extra hour of Halftime Show ? #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl

The "best half-time show ever" posts kept coming in what is a good sign for the performers involved.

@NFL Best halftime show ever in Super Bowl history! https://t.co/oDeH9Epc36

Another user stated it was easilly the best show.

@NFL Best halftime show easily

One fan simply thought that the half-time show was that good is was straight fire.

@NFL That was fire 🔥 I did want to hear “nothing but a G thang” 🤣

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
