Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship has been a headline maker since the singer attended her first Chiefs game. Now, every week, there seems to be an update about the new couple. This time, however, it appears some fans have gone into the archives for the latest update.

A past GIF of the two-time Super Bowl winner shirtless has made its way around social media. Of course, that has caught the attention of Swifties and the replies are exactly as one may expect.

Some fans were quick to applaud the singer after seeing the short clip of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. One fan declared that Swift was officially forgiven for leaving the Philadelphia Eagles fan base for Kelce.

Some of the comments on social media about the shirtless photo of Travis Kelce can be found below:

Taylor Swift's opal ring was not a birthday gift from Travis Kelce

For the last 10 days, an image of Taylor Swift wearing a large opal ring during her birthday festivities was going viral. In the photo, Swift is admiring the ring standing next to actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Teller.

The speculation that Travis Kelce gifted Swift the ring for her birthday had run rampant, until now.

The truth about who gifted Taylor Swift the ring, which is opal and surrounded by blue topaz, has finally been uncovered. Keleigh Teller took to her Instagram account on Thursday and set the record straight.

Taylor Swift's new opal ring was a gift from Keleigh Teller.

She included two photos of the ring and debunked all of the theories about its origin and proclaimed that she was the one who bought Swift the ring. The pop sensation can be heard in the second Instagram story saying how amazing the ring is.

“This is unreal. Opal & Blue Topaz. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me." -Taylor Swift

Keleigh Teller also took aim at media sites who insisted that the ring was from Travis Kelce. Teller stated that they were all wrong and then sent her love to the singer to conclude her Instagram story.