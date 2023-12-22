Taylor Swift indirectly shuts down engagement rumors with Travis Kelce over custom opal ring

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have continued to draw attention as they went public with their new relationship in September. Making multiple appearances together, fans have continued to follow their every move.

In fact, Swift has already been to multiple Kansas City Chiefs games to support the star tight end.

Fans were also quick to speculate marriage after Taylor Swfit's recent birthday celebration in New York City. Sporting a big, expensive ring, fans wondered if the "Blank Space" singer was showing off the ring bought by Kelce.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Swift was quick to shut down those rumors indirectly.

Expand Tweet

According to Keleigh Teller on Instagram, it was she who gifted Swift the ring. The video shared showed Swift marvel at the ring, focusing on the camera on the sizeable piece of jewelry.

“This is unreal. Opal & Blue Topaz. This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me," Swift says.

Teller's caption, though, could be a sly dig at the media and their speculation around the topic:

"Love you T, bye media".

A Swift fan page and style account on Instagram, @taylorswiftstyled, shared a few more details about the ring.

The price and brand of the ring remain unconfirmed, probably custom-made for Taylor Swift specifically. Sarah Kucharski, who runs the IG page, further revealed that it could be from Cartier, based on the color and edges. Taylor Swift has yet to address any of the rumors directly.

Kelce himself wasn't present at her lavish birthday celebration, missing out due to the Chiefs' mandatory practice.