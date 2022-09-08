"Michael Irvin has done enough coke to kill the rest of these analysts", "Hard to figure anyone voting for Cousins and not Patrick Mahomes" - Fans grill Cowboys legend over his bold prediction for 2022 NFL MVP

The NFL MVP award is voted on and handed out to the most outstanding player of every season. It is the highest individual honor that a player can earn. Similar to making preseason Super Bowl predictions, a popular trend for those around the NFL is to also make a preseason prediction for who will be named the NFL MVP. Analysts and fans like to announce their predictions prior to the start of each year.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has also made his prediction. Rather than going with one of the more popular picks, Irvin decided to go against conventional thinking and make a bold prediction.

Irvin went with an underdog choice rather than one of the favorites. He has chosen Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins as his pick for the award. The bold prediction has caused many NFL fans to criticize Irvin on social media. Here are some of the top comments from Twitter:

Ron rubin @rk2022 @LetsTalk_Vikes Hard to figure anyone voting for Cousins and not for Patrick Mahomes @LetsTalk_Vikes Hard to figure anyone voting for Cousins and not for Patrick Mahomes

YSL Devin @TrapJesus4L @LetsTalk_Vikes For what it's worth, Michael Irvin has also done enough coke to kill the rest of these analysts @LetsTalk_Vikes For what it's worth, Michael Irvin has also done enough coke to kill the rest of these analysts

Deadboy90 @deadboy90d @LetsTalk_Vikes Not even Vikings fans believe this @LetsTalk_Vikes Not even Vikings fans believe this

Evan Johnson @thevoiceofevan @LetsTalk_Vikes I can’t let you do this to yourself man, say Justin Jefferson instead @LetsTalk_Vikes I can’t let you do this to yourself man, say Justin Jefferson instead

SKOLNADO (this is/dumb) @hatethepackers2 @LetsTalk_Vikes Didn’t Irvin also say the Cowboys weren’t going to lose a game?! Certified insane person @LetsTalk_Vikes Didn’t Irvin also say the Cowboys weren’t going to lose a game?! Certified insane person

NavyViking @CorporonWade 🤣 @LetsTalk_Vikes Well he picked the Cowboys to lose to the Bills in the SB so his picks are in question. @LetsTalk_Vikes Well he picked the Cowboys to lose to the Bills in the SB so his picks are in question.😂🤣😂

jay @liquidraz @LetsTalk_Vikes Michae Irvin is a dumbass lmao @LetsTalk_Vikes Michae Irvin is a dumbass lmao

It appears most NFL fans, even including Vikings fans, disagree with Irvin's bold prediction. While Kirk Cousins is obviously a long shot to win the NFL MVP, it's probably not as impossible as most are making it seem.

Can Kirk Cousins win the NFL MVP?

Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins currently has the 16th best betting odds to win the MVP ahead of the 2022 season. For reference, he has the same betting line (+5000) as Tua Tagovailoa and significantly worse odds than Trey Lance (+2500). Lance will be a starting quarterback (for the San Francisco 49ers) this year for the first time in his career.

While Cousins is clearly considered a longshot, there may be some value in Michael Irvin's prediction. Cousins was quietly efficient last season, recording solid numbers under the radar. He ranked fourth in the NFL last season in passer rating (103.1) and recorded the second-best ratio of touchdowns (33) to interceptions (seven), trailing only Aaron Rodgers (37 touchdowns, four interceptions).

It's reasonable to believe that Cousins could be better in the upcoming campaign than he was last season. The Vikings hired a new offensive-minded head coach, Kevin O'Connell, to pair with their offense that's loaded with weapons. Among them are superstars Justin Jefferson (receiver) and Dalvin Cook (running back), who are among the best in the NFL in their positions.

If Cousins does in fact take a step forward this year due to his favorable situation with the Vikings, maybe he has an outside chance of winning the NFL MVP award.

