“He went too far on the f**k around axis and found out” – Fans hail Alvin Kamara for exposing high schooler using racial slurs in his DMs

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been lauded by fans for exposing a high schooler who used a racial slur in his DMs. The 27-year-old running back took to his Twitter and posted the messages that were exchanged between himself and the high schooler.

In the messages, one can see that the high schooler used the N-word. Kamara told the offender that he might post this online, in response to which the person requested the NFL player to delete the message and claimed to have learned his lesson.

Once fans got wind of this, social media went into overdrive.

Caution: NSFW Language

Other NFL fans agreed with what Kamara did and had nothing but praise for the running back's response.

Many fans were in agreement with what Alvin Kamara did. But there were some who stated that he should not have posted it online due to it ruining the person's life.

Alvin Kamara and Saints off to decent start this season

Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints

The Saints moved a step closer in getting to .500 after a high-scoring win over the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32. Kamara had a day out on the ground, rushing for 103 yards on 23 carries.

What has been good for Saints fans is that their team has been in every game this season. There have been no blowouts with Jameis Winston and now Andy Dalton under center.

Sunday was the running back's best output for the season, as he took his total tally to 203 rushing yards from 47 attempts in his three games. The Saints are just one game behind Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, so they have set themselves up in a good position, despite losing a number of close games.

The next two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals will tell us a lot about how far they can go this season. For Alvin Kamara though, despite his superb performance on the ground on Sunday, it was his shaming of a person who used a racial slur at him that drew the most attention.

