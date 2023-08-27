Aaron Rodgers made his New York Jets debut on Saturday night. While it was just the final preseason game, fans were excited to see what the quarterback would do with his new team. A touchdown pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson in the first quarter wasn't enough for a section of spectators.

The first drive of Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets was shaky at times. He overthrew and failed to complete two passes. But the Jets fans on Twitter were ecstatic with the thought of a successful quarterback.

Other NFL fans weren't so convinced on Twitter. Some noted that the quarterback was facing backup defensive players for the New York Giants. Others were waiting to see what Rodgers and the New York Jets could do in the regular season.

Aaron Rodgers discusses first New York Jets start

Aaron Rodgers is embarking in his 19th season in the National Football League. Kick-starting a season is nothing new for the 39-year-old quarterback, but he is playing under new leadership and in a new environment.

In his first start with the Jets, Aaron Rodgers went five for eight with 47 passing yards and one touchdown. He was asked about his feelings ahead of the game. Rodgers went on to say that no matter how long he has played in the league, he always has pre-game jitters.

"I think that's always normal. The first time I strap it on, that's normal, whether it's year one playing the San Diego Chargers or year 19 playing preseason No. 4, there's always some butterflies. But I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment, just to have that kind of support."

Rodgers also went on to say that having the support of the New York Jets fans has also been quite special. Clearly, there is no lack of support from Jets fans, who are hopeful that he can lead them to success for the first time in a while.

The four-time NFL MVP hasn't appeared in preseason games in recent years. This was an opportunity for Rodgers to get his feet wet with his new offense.

Former Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson and Tim Boyle then finished the game under center. The New York Jets were successful in clinching a 32-24 win over the Giants and proceeded further in hopes of starting a great season

