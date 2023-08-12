Baker Mayfield have impressed with a touchdown pass aginst the Steelers in preseason, but that was not enough to leave fans satisfied. He threw a deep pass for a touchdown and made his case to be at the helm when the regular season starts. But the reaction on social media made it clear that he still has to win over main fans who are not on board with him being the leader of a franchise.

The excuse the fans made is that preseason has no bearing on how the regular season turns out and said that he has always been good before crunch games begin. Baker Mayfield completed eight of nine attempts for 63 yards, which included this eight-yard touchdown to rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer.

The reaction was especially caustic on X, formerly known as Twitter. Here are some of the reactions to the throw.

What did Todd Bowles say about the competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask?

For the last three seasons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in the unenviable position of never having to wonder who their starting quarterback would be. As long as Tom Brady was on the roster, it was a given that he would lead the team on offense.

But after his retirement, things are not as ironclad. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask are both fighting for the starting job. Todd Bowles, as the head coach, is the only one who can answer the question. After the 27-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason, he gave his thoughts on the matter.

Talking about the former Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams quarterback, he said,

"He was composed. He did a good job running the offense. He made the plays he was supposed to make. We're satisfied."

However, he did not slag off Kyle Trask either, saying,

"I thought Kyle made some good throws as well and he commanded the offense just the same."

But compared to Baker Mayfield's stats, Trask's numbers were worse off. He did not lead the team to a touchdown, was sacked thrice and finished with 6 of 10 passes for 99 yards and one interception.

If this game was to be the solitary basis on which the starting quarterback was chosen, Baker Mayfield would get the job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But there are still a couple of games to go that should determine who gets to have the unenviable task of replacing Tom Brady.