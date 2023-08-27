Before his start on Saturday night, quarterback Will Grier was informed that it would be his final game with the Dallas Cowboys. The franchise traded for quarterback Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers, which made Grier the odd man out behind backup Cooper Rush.

Grier took the field hoping to create a highlight reel for the 31 other NFL teams. Interestingly, on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott took on the offensive coordinator role.

Will Grier played the entire game, leading the Cowboys to a 31-16 win over the Raiders. Grier went 29/35 for 305 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

It was an impressive final game for the backup quarterback, who is looking for another opportunity.

Fans were also impressed with Dak Prescott's play-calling ability, with some even giving the Cowboys quarterback credit for helping Grier. The conversation on Reddit praised Prescott for calling plays that were in favor of the quarterback. Others noted that the Cowboys quarterback could have a future as an offensive coordinator:

Mike McCarthy compares Will Grier to Matt Hasselbeck in Cowboys finale

After the game, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy referred to Grier's performance as 'gutsy' and compared it to another quarterback he once coached: Matt Hasselbeck.

Here's what he said to reporters:

"That was the best preseason quarterback performance I've seen since probably 1999, Matt [Hasselbeck], had some, some of these, but I, I'm just so proud of him [Grier]."

Matt Hasselbeck went on to play for the Seattle Seahawks after his time with McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers. He also led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl appearance and made three Pro Bowls. That is quite the compliment from the Cowboys head coach.

Will Grier split his collegiate career with Florida and West Virginia. He was taken by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He made two starts in 2019 but didn't play in 2020. Grier was released by the team ahead of the 2021 NFL season.

The Cowboys then signed him and he has spent most of his time on the practice squad. He has now been released by Dallas, and will hope he did enough for another NFL team to give him a chance.

