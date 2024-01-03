Dan Orlovsky is one of the most enigmatic figures the NFL has ever seen.

During his playing days, the quarterback was known to be among the least fortunate players in the league in terms of the situations he found himself in, especially with the Detroit Lions. With that team, he was the starter for most of their notorious 0-16 2008 season, with their closest game being decided by a safety that he accidentally committed.

After retiring in 2017, he transitioned to the ESPN booth and desk, where he has since shown more mettle. But Orlovsky cannot be serious all the time, and he showed his humor on Tuesday when he was caught sniffing co-host Molly Qerim's shoe on First Take.

Dan Orlovsky briefed on viral shoe-sniffing scene on The Pat McAfee Show

Soon, that scene was making the news, and Orlovsky would have to confront it. Later that day, Pat McAfee (who was the quarterback's Indianapolis Colts teammate in 2011) called him on the former punter's eponymous show, and he defended himself, saying that he had no foot fetish:

"Here's what I don't understand is why everyone is so taken aback: it's the first time she's worn the shoes. Of course they're going to smell totally normal."

As it turned out, said shoes had been a gift from Stephen A. Smith. But they have not been the only ones the former quarterback has sniffed:

"I smell my kid's shoes once or twice a year," Orlovsky said.

Dan Orlovsky begins Tuesday by eating a pancake off the floor on Get Up

However, that would be far from the most shocking thing to happen in Dan Orlovsky's Tuesday.

On ESPN's 8 AM show Get Up, during his former Colts teammate Jeff Saturday's "Sat 'Em Down" segment, he decided to eat a pancake after it had been tossed around and onto the floor. This drew criticism from program host Mike Greenberg, who said:

“Quickly before we go, a violation this morning. Watch Orlovsky!”

As soon as he took a bite, Dan Graziano and Domonique Foxworth let out groaning "No"s. The clip can be seen below:

