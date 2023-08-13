Justin Fields' preseason debut Saturday included a touchdown on a screen pass to newly acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore, who took it 62 yards down the field. But while it appears that Fields and Moore have established a chemistry on the gridiron, some fans weren't impressed.

Fields finished 3-for-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, including the connection with Moore that tied the game with the Tennessee Titans at 7-7 with 6:26 left in the first quarter at Soldier Field, and a QB rating of 158.3.

Fans on Reddit said they still don'y see anything impressive from him. Fans gave credit to wide receiver D.J. Moore for his speed down the field. Adding a talented receiver like Moore could help Fields improve in 2023.

QB Justin Fields ranked No. 86 in NFL's Top 100

Despite Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields having just five wins in his first two seasons, the 24-year-old is considered one of the top talents in the NFL, which ranked him as its 86th best player entering this season.

Although the Bears got just three wins in 2023, Fields showed a lot of improvement. He increased his passing yards up to 2,242 along with 17 touchdowns. As a player who many assume would rather just run, he showed that he has the ability as a pocket passer as well.

That didn't mean that he decided to forego his ability to use his legs. In 2022, Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season. His 1,143 rushing yards puts him in a category with quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick as the only to do so.

The Chicago Bears clearly see a lot in the 2021 No. 1 pick. Instead of using the first overall pick in 2023 to select a new quarterback, the team traded the pick to the Carolina Panthers. In exchange, the Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks.

The move shows that the team has chosen to build around their young quarterback instead of giving up and rebuilding yet again.

