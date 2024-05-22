  • NFL
  • Fans have mixed feelings over Pittsburgh hosting 2026 NFL Draft: “When can I buy my tickets,” “NFL showing poverty”

Fans have mixed feelings over Pittsburgh hosting 2026 NFL Draft: “When can I buy my tickets,” “NFL showing poverty”

By Bethany Cohen
Modified May 22, 2024 18:16 GMT
2018 NFL Draft
NFL fans have made their opinions clear about Pittsburgh being named a host city for the draft.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the 2026 NFL Draft will be hosted in Pittsburgh. Art Rooney II, the Pittsburgh Steelers president, broke the news that Acrisure Stadium was expected to be used as the backdrop of the big event.

The news comes just weeks after Detroit broke attendance records throughout the three-day 2024 Draft event. About 275,000 fans attended the first night of the draft and over 700,000 fans in total attended throughout the weekend, according to the NFL.

Fans were quick to comment on the announcement about the NFL naming Pittsburgh a host city. While the majority were happy for "Steel City," others were quick with their pessimistic comments.

"When can I buy my tickets."
"Look at the NFL showing poverty cities and organizations some love."

The dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers fan base was overjoyed at the prospect of attending the draft live in their home state. Others think this would be an excellent opportunity to promote tourism in the city and generate cash for the local economy.

"Best franchise in the history of sports hands down," said one fan.
"It’s about time. This is going to be huge for the city," said one NFL fan.
"Here we go!"-proclaimed on Steelers' fan.

Football fans who were not as pleased about the Steelers being designated the 2026 Draft host city had their own reasons. One person claimed the league tried to name cities that are unable to host a Super Bowl owing to their environment.

Others questioned whether the city of Pittsburgh could host an event of that capacity due to the traffic infrastructure and lack of parking opportunities. Pittsburgh now has two years to prepare to host close to one million football fans throughout the weekend.

"So the nfl is clearly letting teams that they don’t want to host the Super Bowl. Host the nfl draft," declared one fan
"Good luck finding a place to park," said one user on X
"They seem to always pick the most beat down cities," another questioned

Where will the 2025 NFL Draft take place?

The city of Detroit put on one of the most successful NFL drafts in recent history. Not only did the loyal Detroit Lions fan base attend the festivities, but football fans traveled to the Motor City to show support for their favorite teams.

Now that Detroit has some big shoes to fill, who will have the hosting honors in 2025? None other than Detroit's NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers. The draft will take place outside of the iconic Lambeau Field and throughout the Titletown district.

The Green Bay Packers have purchased $78 million worth of land in recent months. They intend to use it for the operations of the draft event, allowing the area to have even more space to host fans.

