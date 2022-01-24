"Ironic" - NFL fans call out Ndamukong Suh for hypocritical response to apparent Stafford kick 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is getting called out for his reaction to an alleged kick by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter of their Divisional Round matchup.

Steven Cheah @StevenCheah Matthew Stafford should have been ejected immediately after this kick. Instead, Ndamukong Suh was flagged for Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

Suh was flagged after the play following what officials deemed to be "taunting." A decision that Suh was visibly frustrated about as he remonstrated with the referee. The penalty ultimately led to a touchdown pass from Stafford to tight end Kendall Blanton six plays later.

Fans were not letting it slide as the defensive lineman has a history of dirty plays in his 12-year career.

NFL Fans React to the words of Ndamukong Suh

Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman shared a video in which Suh said, "You see him kick me?" as the referee announced the taunting penalty.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman Ndamukong Suh called for taunting in the playoffs.



He then told the official: "You see him kick me?"



Ndamukong Suh called for taunting in the playoffs.He then told the official: "You see him kick me?"https://t.co/sIWiBUIudi

George Ahern said that Suh getting upset over an accused kick is "hysterically ironic."

George Ahearn @george_ahearn Ndamukong Suh getting mad at Matt Stafford for an accused "kick" is hysterically ironic

Añdy Ogburn says “Did you see him kick me” is never going to go well for Ndamukong Suh, seemingly alluding to the defensive tackle's own history of violent acts on the football field.

Añdy Ogburn @theOG_burn "Did you see him kick me" is never gonna go well for Ndamukong Suh

Ryan notes that if a player kicks Ndamukong Suh then taunting should be expected at the very least.

𝐑𝐲𝐚𝐧 @Raider_Ryan1

#LARvsTB If you're gonna kick Ndamukong Suh taunting is the least you should expect.

Award-winning reporter Kelsey Nicole Nelson added asserted that fans watching at home saw Stafford kick out Suh, but apparently the game officials did not.

Again alluding to Suh's prior acts, Connor Kalinock sarcastically said he could not believe "career serial cheap shot artist" Matthew Stafford would maliciously kick a "poor innocent" Ndamukong Suh in such a manner.

Connor Kalinock @Con_Kali PFF @PFF This is the play that Ndamukong Suh said Matthew Stafford kicked him 🤔

Can't believe career serial cheap shot artist Matthew Stafford would blatantly kick poor innocent Ndamukong Suh with such malice.

ESPN Radio host Mike Golic Jr. made use of a meme, saying Stafford looked up at Suh accusing him of kicking and said he learned it by watching you:

Mike Golic Jr @mikegolicjr Stafford looking up at Suh accusing him of kicking

The Fake Ned had a more cautious take on Stafford's actions, suggesting that he would not even "pretend" to kick the 313 pound former first round pick.

The Fake Ned @TheFakeNed I'm not smart by any stretch, but I'm probably not even going to pretend to kick Ndamukong Suh. I'm not smart by any stretch, but I'm probably not even going to pretend to kick Ndamukong Suh.

Jordan Mountkatzle says he hasn't seen Suh this upset about a kick since the 2009 Big 12 title game. For context, Suh's Nebraska Cornhuskers went down to the Texas Longhorns courtesy of a game-winning field goal kick.

Jordan Mountkatzle @NaturallyKatz11 Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Ndamukong Suh got called for taunting Matthew Stafford.



Suh on hot mic: "You see him kicked me?!"

Folks I haven't seen Ndamukong Suh this upset about someone else's kick since the 2009 Big 12 title game

Monika Lucas says Stafford can kick Suh …. But Brady gets the penalty?!? It is looking a referee’s game ! What is going on?:

Ndamukong Suh and his flagrant plays

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Suh

As a player for the Detroit Lions in the Thanksgiving game during the 2011 season, Suh shoved the head of then-Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith into the turf on multiple occasions prior to stomping on his arm. Suh was disqualified from the Week 12 game and was suspended for two games for the incident.

In another Thanksgiving game, Suh kicked Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub in the groin region in the Week 12 game. His actions led to a $30,000 fine. The five-time Pro Bowler contested that the kick was unintentional, asserting that his leg moved en route to Schaub as he was being dragged to the field.

patrick @PatDStat That #Texans vs Lions Thanksgivng game was wild in 2014. Refs missed Justin Forsett’s forearm being down, Suh kicking Schaub in the junk. Then Kareem Jackson putting the clamps on Megatron in the second half. That #Texans vs Lions Thanksgivng game was wild in 2014. Refs missed Justin Forsett’s forearm being down, Suh kicking Schaub in the junk. Then Kareem Jackson putting the clamps on Megatron in the second half.

Suh received a $100,000 fine following Week 1 of the 2013 season, the biggest fine for on-field behavior in league history. It came after Suh gave a low block to former Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan in the course of an interception return by the Lions. The action invalidated the touchdown and his appeal of the fine was turned down.

That year Suh was issued a fine for a debatable tackle on Cleveland Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden, but the fine was later retracted upon appeal. However, Suh was fined later that season for making a "throat-slashing motion" against the Buccaneers in Week 12.

Since joining Tampa Bay in 2019, Suh has 14.5 sacks and 6 sacks in each of his last two years. He also has 112 tackles and a forced fumble in his time at Tampa Bay. Despite having a good resurgence with Tampa Bay, the play with Stafford rekindles memories of his dirty plays with Detroit.

mize’s glove enthusiast @donniekellybaby Ndamukong Suh beefing with Matthew Stafford is so Detroit Lions Ndamukong Suh beefing with Matthew Stafford is so Detroit Lions

Suh and Stafford were teammates for five years (2010 to 2014 NFL seasons) but that didn’t result in Suh holding back against his opposing quarterback in the game. As the adage goes, old habits die hard and it looks to be the case with the 35-year-old defensive lineman.

