Travis Kelce might not have been present at the Grammys to support his gielfriend Taylor Swift to prepare for Super Bowl LIX, but she still chose to remember him via her outfit.

On Sunday, the multi-platinum pop superstar showed up in a scarlet dress that featured a chain on the upper left leg ending in a "T" - an allusion to "Guilty as Sin", a song from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department that is said to be about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end:

Fans were quick to catch on:

More reactions can be seen below:

"WHAT IF HES WRITTEN MINE ON MY UPPER THIGH ???????" one wondered.

As for whether Swift will attend Super Bowl LIX next week, Page Six's Bernie Zillo and Eileen Reslen have a definitive answer for that:

"We can confirm that Swift will be at Caesars Superdome to cheer on her boyfriend and his teammates as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9."

How Travis Kelce has influenced Taylor Swift's wardrobe during relationship

This is not the first time Travis Kelce has inspired Taylor Swift’s outfit, however. In fact, it can be argued that he has changed how she curates her wardrobe, just as her previous boyfriends did in the past.

Speaking to the Daily Mail’s FEMAIL vertical, fashion analyst Rochelle White posits that when she was dating actor Joe Alwyn, her outfit reflected his personality - intelligent with a touch of Britishness, or “bookish”:

"When it came to Joe Alwyn, Taylor came across a more soft and romantic era with cardigans, floral dresses and plaid coats. [This style] was more like her albums Folklore and Evermore and it matched Joe as well."

Then came Matty Healy, the lead vocalist of alt-indie band The 1975. With it came an “edgy” and “grungy” aesthetic:

"She rocked vintage tees, oversized blazers and dark tones. Very much linked to her “reputation era element”. She was really tapping into that rock girl vibe."

Which leads to Kelce. White posits that his fashion style off the field reflects his play on it - a rare near-pure receiving threat at tight end, which had historically been more of a sixth blocker/lineman before Kellen Winslow arrived and still is on a few teams.

This “modern-day athlete meets fashion” style has bled into Swift, who has entered a so-called “high-end era” that involves experimentations and use of top-notch brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

