On April 11, former NFL running back O.J. Simpson was reported to have passed away. His family shared the news of his death through social media, revealing Simpson, 76, was suffering from prostate cancer.

One of the most popular figures in the league, Simpson's life off the field was incredibly controversial. The athlete was accused of murdering his then-wife Nicole Brown, along with her friend, Ron Goldman.

Owing to his many controversies, there were few positive reactions to Simpson's death. Many called out his previous crimes, even sharing the same on social media.

This includes Caitlyn Jenner — friends with Simpson's ex-wife Nicole Brown — who tweeted shortly after the news was shared. Jenner seemed to celebrate the news, writing:

Though many did agree with Jenner's view and cheered her on, a few were quick to bring up Caitlyn's car crash in 2015.

According to many users, people who lost their lives during the incident could probably say the same for Caitlyn.

"I’m sure the family of that person you ran over, can’t WAIT to say the same about you!" one user wrote.

"Not the pot calling the kettle black," said another Twitter user.

"They in the quotes calling you a murderer too, idk if you saw," mentioned another person.

Other users chose to share a photo featuring both Simpson and Caitlyn, where the two are smiling as they pose to the camera. Many asked Caitlyn about the accusations directly, wondering if she knows people are also accusing her of murder along with Simpson.

"Every one is pointing out how you killed someone too and walked away. Unaffected. Don’t know if you saw that," another user said.

Others accused Jenner of paying off the media in 2015:

"Didn't you kill somebody in 2015 with your car and paid off the family to try to hide it from the media?"

"You still have time to delete," another person wrote.

Caitlyn Jenner has previously spoken about O.J. Simpson getting away with the murders

As mentioned, Jenner's ex-wife Kris was friends with O.J. Simpson. Referring to Simpson's murder trial as a difficult affair for the family, Jenner revealed how Simpson ultimately got away with the murders.

"It was an extraordinarily difficult time. Nicole was Kris' best friend. Had been for a long time. I was at Nicole's house two days before the murder. Obviously he did it, and he got away with it, and at one point he even told Nicole, 'I'll kill you and get away with it 'cause I'm O.J. Simpson,'" Jenner said on Big Brother VIP.

Furthermore, Caitlyn also claimed that Kris' previous husband, Robert Kardashian, knew Simpson was guilty and continued to represent him.