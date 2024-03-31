The NFL's hesitancy to introduce new things into the league has been a detriment to the game for some. But the UFL, on the other hand, isn't afraid to try something new in a bid to make the game the best possible experience for fans.

With the USFL introducing technology that allowed first downs to be determined electronically and efficiently instead of having line judges walk out with the chain last season, some fans want that innovation integrated into the top level of pro football.

But it still hasn't happened. Now, though, with the new UFL season kicking off, fans are again reminded of how far back the NFL is in terms of the technology it uses during games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio tweeted about how far ahead the UFL is in front of its big brother in terms of technology use. One user agreed:

"I absolutely agree with his statement. Hopefully the NFL will start adopting more of this technology, and stop acting like the old grandpa that doesn't welcome change."

Expand Tweet

Others gave their thoughts on the UFL's technology, with many agreeing with Florio's assessment.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

So, many fans agree with Florio, and it remains to be seen if or when the league will introduce better technology into its product.

Could the NFL adopt better technology practices from the UFL?

Super Bowl LVIII: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell news conference

There is no reason why the NFL can't adopt better technology practices from the UFL, which was formed from a merger of the XFL and USFL. The UFL's first-down technology would be a welcome addition to the game and would speed it up.

Fans have long moaned for changes, and there have been countless questionable-looking ball placements either just short of a first down or plays that are made for a first down, but clearly look short.

Expand Tweet

The technology pioneered in the USFL would take the guesswork out of it, allow the fans to have clarity and have the game in a better place.

If the league decides to adopt some of the USFL's practices, it would be a slow burn given that it would need to be trialed, and then the technology would need to be placed in all stadiums.

So, it may not be a quick fix, but given how early on fans and Florio have seen the stark differences in the USFL technology compared to the NFL's, change could be on the way.