New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers first made headlines by wanting to run for Vice President on a ticket for a third party. Then, a CNN report showed that Rodgers previously mentioned that he didn't believe the tragic school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary was real.

He issued an apology on X on Thursday and backtracked the report that was made about him. Fans on social media commented on the quarterback's statement.

One fan was shocked that Rodgers didn't threaten legal action against the CNN report.

Some thought the apology was bland and not from the heart. Others compared the situation to radio host Alex Jones, who was sued by the parents of students at Sandy Hook.

What did Aaron Rodgers' apology say?

CNN reporter Pamela Brown said she met quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2013 at the Kentucky Derby while covering the annual horse race. According to the reporter, he realized she was from the media and took the opportunity to question her.

Rodgers, who played for the Green Bay Packers then, asked her why the major newscasts weren't covering big stories and discussed various conspiracy theories. She recalled he alleged that the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary that killed 20 children and six adults was fake.

In his apology on X, The New York Jets quarterback felt the shooting at Sandy Hook was a 'tragedy' and that he never doubted the reality of the event.

"As I’m on the record saying in the past, what happened in Sandy Hook was an absolute tragedy," Rodgers tweeted. "I am not and have never been of the opinion that the events did not take place."

"Again, I hope that we learn from this and other tragedies to identify the signs that will allow us to prevent unnecessary loss of life. My thoughts and prayers continue to remain with the families affected along with the entire Sandy Hook community."

