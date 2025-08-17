  • home icon
  • “Absolutely destroyed”, “Welcome to the NFL”: Fans react as Abdul Carter gets bullied into ground during Giants vs. Jets preseason game

“Absolutely destroyed”, “Welcome to the NFL”: Fans react as Abdul Carter gets bullied into ground during Giants vs. Jets preseason game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 17, 2025 01:56 GMT
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty
New York Giants Rookie Minicamp - Source: Getty

The New York Giants' Abdul Carter is supposed to be one of the most promising young edge rushers in the NFL, but one moment on Saturday had fans mocking him.

During a snap against the intracity rival New York Jets, the third overall pick of the 2025 Draft was knocked down on a blocked pass rush by tight end Stone Smartt, then kept down on the ground by right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor:

And fans would not let him live it down:

More of the ridicule can be seen below:

"He’s gonna need to get stronger," one advised.
"Boy won't be yappin now," another guaranteed.
"Told you he was overrated," another insisted.

Carter's teammates have been vocal about his potential as an all-around player - one who can play both containment and blitz. Inside linebacker and defensive captain Bobby Okereke said about him:

“What he is best at is running fast and free. He is like a young buck, a young horse. He doesn’t necessarily know what is going on, but he’s going to run into it at a million miles an hour. So for me it’s fun because I get to make him right.”
Meanwhile, head coach Brian Daboll said:

“He certainly has very, very good instincts as a football player. Some players do exactly what’s on the paper. And then you have other players that are very instinctive. He’s a little bit of a see-ball, get-ball kind of guy. He’s done a nice job with what we’ve asked him to do, and we’ll see how it grows.”
As for the game, the Giants would win 31-12 thanks to Jaxson Dart, who completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown to Greg Dulcich. He also rushed for a score.

Abdul Carter sets surprising reward for himself as NFL debut approaches

As Abdul Carter nears his first official NFL game, he has already earmarked a target and reward - and it is not what one may expect.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, he claimed that he would not have his hair trimmed until he had his first sack:

That first game will be at the Washington Commanders on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on Fox.

