Anthony Richardson has been struggling to play to the standard of a Top-5 pick in the NFL, having missed the playoffs in his first two seasons. But some detractors swear that he was never that good to begin with, and they claim to have proof of it.

On Saturday, aggregator account Dov Kleiman unearthed statistics showing that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback has been unable to get his completion rate to 55% or higher since high school:

And the mockery soon started spreading:

"He's literally not an NFL QB," one fan claimed.

More of the negativity can be seen below:

"Daniel Jones will either win the job in camp or take over before week 4," one guaranteed.

"Dude should be playing (tight end)," another implored.

"Bruh just become a checkdown merchant. Simple," another posited.

Richardson, who was drafted No. 4 overall in 2023, played in 11 games in 2024. He completed just 47.7% of his passes for 1,814 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

This offseason, he has been working on his throwing mechanics with Chris Hess, former personal trainer of reigning MVP Josh Allen.

Anthony Richardson will benefit in QB battle with Daniel Jones, per Colts LB

The Colts signed QB Daniel Jones this offseason to provide competition for Anthony Richardson. In an appearance on Good Morning Football on Friday, Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin believes the competition at quarterback will end up benefiting everybody involved.

"Obviously, (general manager Chris) Ballard was very big on having competition," he said. "Honestly, competition brought out the best in me in my career. When I came in, with Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Anthony Walker, E.J. Speed, those guys made me better every single day.

"I learned so much from their game, and they learned from me. That's part of the reason why we were so successful because we were able to grow together. So, competition's going to help everybody. Obviously, I still love Anthony, still believe in Anthony, but I know Daniel Jones is going to help elevate that room, too."

Jones, who was the No. 6 overall pick by the Giants in 2019, played 10 games for New York last season before being granted a release. He finished with 2,070 yards with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions.

