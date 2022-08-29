"Cleveland THUGS strike again!" , "Josh Gordon is back" - NFL fans left stunned as Browns player appears to carry bag of weed on sideline during preseason game

Last night, the Cleveland Browns concluded their NFL pre-season fixtures as they faced the Chicago Bears and lost 21-20.

The highlight of the night didn't come from the game, but a moment on the Browns sideline where it looked like a player had a few bags of weed on the sideline.

The camera zoomed in on Cleveland cornerback Martin Emerson, who was apparently eating a bag of sunflower seeds but it looked like from afar he was holding two bags of weed.

NFL Memes

While it appears to be weed, it is believed to have just been food, but the internet

A fan hilariously joked that Josh Gordon is back with the Cleveland Browns, making fun of him for being suspended multiple times due to marijuana.

This person hilariously joked that the "Cleveland Thugs" are back.

This person is clowning anyone who thinks the picture is weed.

Jack stoli

This NFL fan questions if it's shrooms in the bag.

Another person who thinks the picture could be weed or shrooms.

Another person who made a Josh Gordon reference.

This fan thinks that if it were weed it would make things interesting during the games for players.

Dee2021

Another Josh Gordon weed joke.

Mark 🇺🇸

Another fan Tweeted that former Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams, who was suspended for weed, approved of the apparent content in the bag.

This fan joked that the game is so stressful that the player needed some substance with him on the sidelines to calm the nerves.

Josh Gordon has been suspended 75 games in his NFL career due to marijuana

Green Bay Packers v Cleveland Browns

Many fans reacted to the picture and jokingly associated it with former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon.

Gordon played with the Browns from 2012-2018. He had a breakout season in 2012 where he recorded 1,646 receiving yards and had one of the best seasons ever by a Browns wide receiver.

Gordon only played 11 games for the Browns from 2014-2017 due to his substance abuse suspensions, mostly marijuana use as it was banned from the league at the time and as a result missed the entirety of the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

While the league took marijuana off the banned list a few seasons ago, it saw Gordon miss most of his prime and took away many games from his young career.

He's currently with the Kansas City Chiefs.

