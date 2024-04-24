"Is Rome Odunze going to be a Chicago Bear?"

This notion became more profound when NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Washington Huskies wide receiver was spotted catching balls with Heisman-winning USC quarterback and presumptive no. 1 pick Caleb Williams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's worth mentioning that Bears general manager Ryan Poles also has the ninth overall pick, which makes getting both Williams and Rome Odunze possible. And that was a major point of contention among fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some, meanwhile, dismissed it as a far reach that would involve sacrificing potentially very valuable assets:

"He isn’t getting past like 6 lol and they have zero ammo to trade up," one said.

"I'm going to be devastated when Rome goes to NY at 6," another predicted.

"They’ll be disappointed when the Bears trade up for Marvin Harrison Jr," a third fan predicted.

An ESPN mock draft has Bears drafting Rome Odunze ninth overall

The Rome Odunze-to-Chicago Bears doesn't seem far-fetched, though. Just under two weeks ago, Equanimeous St. Brown dealt them a significant blow when he left for the New Orleans Saints to complement Chris Olave.

Meanwhile, Keenan Allen, who was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers, is entering the final year of his contract. And if he departs, whether it's to another team or even retirement, that will leave the Bears with potentially only DJ Moore when it comes to deep threats.

For ESPN's Courtney Cronin, it means gambling on Odunze with No. 9. Speaking on NFL Nation's Mock Draft on Tuesday, she said:

"Odunze is quarterback-friendly, and very well may have been the top receiver taken in other drafts... With Odunze in the fold, along with several free-agent acquisitions, Chicago could make a significant jump from one of the league's worst offenses last season to one of the best."

Former general manager Mike Tannenbaum also shared his thoughts on the mock selection:

"I agree with what Courtney said. Keenan Allen is a rental, you got DJ Moore. That This would be a dynamic Chicago Bears offense."

Besides the wideouts, the Bears offense also has running backs Khalil Herbert and D'Andre Swift and tight ends Gerald Everett and Cole Kmet.