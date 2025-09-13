  • home icon
  • “Rather have him than Micah Parsons” - Fans react as Cowboys make Tyler Smith NFL's highest-paid guard with $96,000,000 extension

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 13, 2025 23:25 GMT
Tyler Smith is getting a big payday - a historic one, in fact.

On Saturday, just a day before the Week 2 game against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys were announced to have given the one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler a four-year, $96-million extension ($81.2 million guaranteed) - the largest guard contract in league history.

This is also the largest contract the organization has given this season, and it comes just over two weeks after edge rusher Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers before Week 1:

At least one fan was not disappointed by the turn of events:

Others, however, took more rueful tones:

"Should have just paid Parsons," one insisted.
"Still need a pass rush on defense," another reminded.
"Bring in Jadeveon Clowney!!" another implored.

A day before the deal, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had praised Smith as "the best guard in football". He also extended that praise to the rest of the offensive line - tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele, guard Tyler Booker, and center Cooper Beebe:

“I love the mindset of our football team right now. What I want to point to is the physicality of the offensive line, the way they’re playing. Those guys, there’s an urgency and they want to play the game the right way and that’s exciting.”

Tyler Smith urges "most dangerous" play from Cowboys' offensive line ahead of Week 2 game vs. Giants

After a 20-24 loss at the Philadelphia Eagles in the Kickoff Game, Tyler Smith and the Cowboys will face the New York Giants and their vaunted pass rush this Sunday.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence has established himself as one of the most prolific QB-sacking interior linemen in the league, hitting a career-high nine in 2024. He is complemented by a monstrous edge rusher trio of Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and rookie Abdul Carter.

To that end, Smith is imploring the offensive line to be at their best. He told the press on Friday:

“We’ve got to be the most dangerous group on the field at all times — especially if we want to dominate games the way I know we want to. In order to do that, you got to have that fighter mentality."

Kickoff for the game is at 1 pm on FOX.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

