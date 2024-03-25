Jerry Jones and his fellow NFL franchise principal owners are in Orlando, Florida, to decide on some pressing matters regarding ownership and in-game rules. However, football fans can’t help but notice his indecipherable writings on his notepad.

Dallas Morning News’ David Moore shared the photo of Jones with some scribbles on his paper while tweeting some of the billionaire’s quotes. Jones said:

“I think there are a handful or more of quarterbacks playing who haven’t won a Super Bowl that will win a Super Bowl. I think Dak is one of them. I’m firm there. He’s one of the ones who can.”

While that statement has weight, more fans focused on what Jones wrote (or drew) on his pad. The fascination led one Cowboys follower to tweet:

“No but honestly Wtf is with the scribbles?? Like this is legitimately insane.”

Meanwhile, Locked On Cowboys podcast host Marcus Mosher comically commented on what the man with a $13.9 billion net worth wrote down as the team’s offseason plans.

Here are other reactions to Jerry Jones’ inscriptions on an NFL notepad.

As the last commenter mentioned, the Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise, with a $9 billion price tag as of 2023. But despite that value, they haven’t lived up to the hype.

While they earned the NFC’s second seed last season, the Green Bay Packers defeated them at home in the Wild Card Round. Before that, the San Francisco 49ers tormented them in two consecutive playoffs.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys criticized for underwhelming offseason activity

The Cowboys lost vital members of their 2023 roster to free agency. Dorance Armstrong and Tyler Biadasz joined the Washington Commanders, while Tyron Smith signed with the New York Jets. Tony Pollard agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Despite those departures, Eric Kendricks is the only free agent Jerry Jones and the Cowboys signed, who played for another team last season. After playing for one year for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys and Kendricks agreed to a $3 million deal.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys re-signed cornerbacks Jourdan Lewis and C.J. Goodwin, as well as long snapper Trent Sieg. Rico Dowdle will likely take over from Pollard if Dallas doesn’t pursue another running back through free agency or the draft.

With their rivals stockpiling their rosters during the first wave of free agency, Cowboys fans are irate at the team’s relative inactivity. With most of the top talent gone, it’s unclear how Jerry Jones, the team’s owner and general manager, will approach the days leading up to the draft.