"Hopefully he doesn’t give up in another championship game" - NFL fans react to former Bears QB Jay Cutler advancing to the finals in the American Cornhole League 

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler advanced to another championship game after securing his place in the finals of the American Cornhole League. Cutler was alongside partner Jay Rubin as they were crowned Superhole champions.

It was some welcome positive publicity for the former quarterback, who has found himself making headlines for all the wrong reasons these last few months. In May, he was exposed for having an affair with his friend's wife. The pair hooked up over an extended period of time, including during a joint family holiday.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates Last night former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler advanced to the championship finals in the American Cornhole League.

Upon hearing the news of his transformation into a two-sport superstar, NFL fans soon took to Twitter to offer their congratulations, of sorts. One fan hopes the signal caller will be able to make it through the entire match, unlike the NFC Championship game of 2011.

During that defeat to the Green Bay Packers, Cutler had to come out of the game and was later diagnosed with a sprained MCL. The decision courted a vast amount of criticism from fans and pundits, as the controversial quarterback was accused of quitting on his team.

If you are not familiar with the rules and regulations of cornholing, interceptions are not allowed, which may be beneficial for Cutler, according to some:

Jeff Hadik @512_Jeff @ChiSportUpdates Thankfully his opponents aren't allowed to intercept his tosses or he would lost in the first round.

But it seems that the Vanderbilt alum was enjoying some of the benefits that come with the sport:

Zach Sargent @zlsarge7 Jay Cutler looks absolutely plowed, which is pretty standard for cornhole.

While some fans were just shocked to see him competing again, even at a local sports centre:

Brian Coulter @PhilaBCoulter Watching Jay Cutler play cornhole. What happened, man?

luke smith @lxkesmith just watched jay cutler play cornhole at a sports complex while waiting to pick my aunt up from the airport. wtf

Jay Cutler plays cornhole, but what are the rules of the game?

It originated as a lawn game and is primarily played in North America. Cornhole as a competitive sport has found some traction in the US over the last decade. The formation of the American Cornhole League in 2015 and the TV revenue that followed, has allowed players to make up to $25,000 a season. This comes in the form of prize money and sponsorships.

The basic premise of the game revolves around throwing weighted beanbags at an angled board with a hole in it. A player will score three points for throwing a beanbag into the hole and one point if they land on the board. Each player/team will throw four beanbags per innings. The board is situated a few inches above the ground, with players standing a distance of eight meters away, and matches usually involve a set amount of innings.

The professional game focuses on defensive tactics and preventing opponents from getting their beanbags in the hole. It is precisely the kind of game you'd expect a former quarterback to excel at, as Jay Cutler demonstrates.

