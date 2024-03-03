Luke McCaffrey got the bragging rights for speed after beating brother Christian McCaffrey's 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine. The wide receiver from Rice ran a time of 4.47 seconds, which is 0.01 seconds quicker than the 4.48 seconds his sibling ran in 2017.

Christian McCaffrey was a first round pick by the Carolina Panthers that year, as the talent that secured him the Offensive Player of the Year Award last season was already apparent. Going eighth overall, he has since justified the faith placed in him with both the franchise that chose him and then the San Francisco 49ers.

Luke McCaffrey is not expected to go that high. In fact, he's not thought be on the radar of any team in the first couple of rounds at all. He is projected as mid-Day 2 to early-Day 3 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. His run-blocking and running after the catch need improvement once he's in the league.

That might allow the 49ers running back to own the bragging rights over his brother, based on him being an earlier draft pick. But Luke McCaffrey will be able to hold his own by pointing out that at least when it comes to the 40-yard dash, he's faster than Christian McCaffrey.

Fans certainly think that it would lead to a healthy sibling rivalry, with Thanksgiving having the potential to be particularly exciting. Here's a collection of some of the reactions on X, with one tweeting:

"A lot of sh*t talking at thanksgiving dinner"

Will Luke McCaffrey join his brother Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco?

Many wonder if the 49ers will draft Luke McCaffrey and unite the two brothers on the same team. While that's an ideal narrative, it could be unlikely.

Many teams require a wide receiver in this draft, but San Francisco does not have any pressing need there. Rather, they are expected to shore up on defense at every level and also add some depth on the offensive line.

There's a better chance that coming out of Rice, Luke McCaffrey will be taken by another team. For example, he may end up in New York, where both the Jets and the Giants need reinforcements in the position. He could end up in the South with the Indianapolis Colts or the Houston Texans.

He could also end up with the team that broke Christian McCaffrey's heart. The Kansas City Chiefs need a wide receiver, so it would be deliciously ironic if they snag his brother.