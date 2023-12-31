Brad Allen and his officiating crew made yet another blunder on Saturday night in the Dallas Cowboys matchup against the Detroit Lions. In an attempt for a two-point conversion, the Lions threw the pass to offensive lineman Taylor Decker.

It was stated after the successful completion that Decker had not reported as an eligible receiver before the ball was snapped. The lineman continues to stand by the fact that he did indeed report to the officials, as was determined by video evidence. The Lions, after several attempts, weren't able to get the successful two-point conversion and lost to the Cowboys.

"Brad Allen's referee crew is expected to be downgraded and out for the 2024 NFL Playoffs, per @AdamSchefter"

On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter reported that Roger Goodell and the National Football League had made a decision about Brad Allen's officiating crew. The crew, who has now been a part of several officiating miscues, will be downgraded and not be available for the playoffs.

This is a big step for the NFL, but it is also seen as necessary by fans as the playoff implications of officiating decisions are dire. Fans on social media quickly commented on the news and some even argued that it may not be enough. Some fans requested the officiating crew to be suspended or even fired for their controversial calls this season.

Below are some of the comments by NFL fans on X:

Brad Allen's crew responsible for other question non-calls in 2023

Head referee Brad Allen and his officiating crew have been punished after their latest officiating controversy. This isn't the first time that Allen's crew has been under scrutiny for a miscue.

In Week 15, in a game between the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears, Za'Darius Smith technically should have been flagged for roughing the passer on Justin Fields. That call would have put the Bears in field goal contention, yet it wasn't flagged. Days later, the NFL fined Smith for the play, which proved it was roughing the passer.

In Week 13, with 19 seconds remaining in the primetime matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, there was a missed pass interference call on Green Bay cornerback Carrington Valentine.

While there are likely other missed calls, these three plays clearly decided the outcome of the games and were enough for the NFL to make a decision.