The Dallas Cowboys scored a controversial win over the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 game on Saturday after referee Brad Allen's crew made a huge gaffe on the potentially game-winning two-point conversion attempt.

The Lions had a trick play up their sleeve for the go-ahead two-point try. They lined up with an extra offensive lineman, tackle Dan Skipper, and informed the officiating crew that Taylor Decker was lining up as an eligible receiver. However, they failed to acknowledge this and threw a flag when quarterback Jared Goff found Decker in the endzone for the go-ahead two-point conversion.

The Lions went for the two-point conversion from the seven-yard line after the penalty but failed to convert and eventually lost the game by a point. Fans on social were incensed by the referee's gaffe. Many asked for the crew to be fired. Here are some of the posts:

The wins saw the Cowboys improve to 11-5 and keep their hopes of a division title alive. The loss was a massive blow to the Lions' hopes of securing home-field advantage during the playoffs. One play never decides the outcome of an NFL game. However, an incorrect decision at a critical juncture has sparked incessant criticism of the officials.

Brad Allen's unit multiple missed calls in 2023

Referee Brad Allen's crew missed DPI call during Chiefs vs. Packers

This is the first massive gaffe by Brad Allen's unit this season. The officiating crew missed a blatant defensive pass interference in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

With the Chiefs trailing by eight, Patrick Mahomes launched a perfect pass to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was tackled by the defender well before the ball was anywhere close to him.

Allen's unit surprisingly did not throw a penalty flag. They also made another blatant error in the match between the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears.

On the final play of the second quarter, Justin Fields threw a Hail Mary into the endzone and took a brutal hit from Browns defensive end Zadarius Smith. The hit should have been flagged for roughing the passer, but Allen's crew missed it.

The 15-yard penalty would have put the Bears in field-goal range. They lost the game 20-17. Smith was fined $16,391 for his hit on Fields.

The missed calls from Allen's crew have become a talking point. The NFL will have to address it soon.