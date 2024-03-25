NFL star Sauce Gardner recently made an appearance on popular streamer Adin Ross's stream on Kick. During the stream, the New York Jets cornerback claimed that the Jews run the world and they have the most motion.

This came in reference after Adin Ross, who is a Jew was talking to Josh 'YourRage', another popular streamer present on that particular stream. Gardner's comments came off a little surprising to fans on social media and they think that the 23-year-old player could get in trouble over it.

Here's how the fans reacted to Gardner's comments on Jews:

Although Sauce Gardner didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments, sometimes clips like these could be taken out of context and can hurt his reputation. As a result, some fans were even worried whether he might face the same treatment that Kyrie Irving faced in Brooklyn.

Regarding his appearance on Ross' stream, the Jets star has strong connections with the majority of the popular streamers. During the offseason, we might see more of him with the likes of Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, YourRage, and BruceDropEmOff.

Sauce Gardner and the Jets gear up for a big season

Aaron Rodgers and Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner and the New York Jets are coming off a disappointing season. The team took a massive hit after Aaron Rodgers' injury in Week 1 and was not able to sort out their quarterback situation. Zach Wilson struggled and the team finished 7-11 while missing the playoffs.

However, with Rodgers back healthy, the Jets once again have high expectations. The team has made significant improvements in the offseason and can make the playoffs if their players play up to their potential.

Gardner, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has made the All-Pro team in each of his first two seasons in the NFL and is arguably the best cornerback in the league. He is transitioning into a leader for the franchise, and the Jets are still expected to have one of the best defenses in the league.

The main problem is their offense, but if Rodgers stays healthy, players like Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams and Breece Hall can propel the team to a successful season.