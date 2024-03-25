Jets CB Sauce Gardner claims Jews “run the world” during live stream with Adin Ross

Sauce Gardner is once again making headlines after making a claim about the Jewish people. He shared his opinion during a recent Kick livestream of Adin Ross.

The popular streamer said:

“A Jew insulted me because I am Jewish. Swear, I’m being honest.”

The All-Pro cornerback responded:

“Im’ma be honest like no funny weird sh*t. Y'all run the world. They got so much motion throughout the whole world. Oh my Goodness!”

Football fans will have varying comments on his statement. However, what’s definitive is that Sauce Gardner is outspoken, regardless of the reactions. He doesn’t shy away from expressing his thoughts through social media.

Last January, he shared the then-free agents the New York Jets should sign to help Aaron Rodgers. He responded with Calvin Ridley (now with the Tennessee Titans on a four-year, $92 million contract) and Tee Higgins (offered a $21.8 million franchise tag by the Cincinnati Bengals).

He also caught San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward’s attention after Super Bowl 58. Ward pointed out that Gardner hasn’t made the playoffs since joining the Jets in 2022.

Even retired players aren’t spared from Sauce Gardner’s tirades. He said to Asante Samuel Sr., who played 11 NFL seasons after the latter argued that Derek Stingley Jr. should have been First Team All-Pro last season:

“You remind me of my ex. Could never accept the fact that it was over😂 You woke up tweeting about me before you brushed your teeth. that's a finable offense lmaoo”

Sauce Gardner has backed up his brashness

While he doesn’t hesitate to share his opinion, Gardner supports his brashness by playing exceptional football. Last season, he earned his second consecutive First Team All-Pro nod after finishing with 57 tackles, 11 pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 16 games.

As Jets X Factor’s Michael Nania shared, Pro Football Focus ranked Sauce Gardner fourth in yards per target (4.9) and seventh in yards allowed per reception (8.7) among cornerbacks targeted at least 30 times.

PFF gave him an 88.6 overall rating in 2023, the third-best in the league behind Jaylon Johnson (90.8) and DaRon Bland (89.5).

It didn’t take long for the former Cincinnati standout to prove that he belonged in the NFL. After the Jets selected him fourth overall in the 2022 draft, he finished his rookie season with 75 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and two interceptions, earning him Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Gardner also has two Pro Bowl selections and was included in the 2022 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.