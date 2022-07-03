"Still not as weird as the Tebow signing" - NFL fans react to Jaguars announcing Kevin Durant as new signing

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Kevin Durant, a weird combination right? Yesterday morning, on July 1, the Jacksonville Jagaurs tweeted a photoshopped picture of Kevin Durant in a Jaguars T-shirt saying, "Our next chapter."

This comes in lieu of Durant requesting a trade out of the Brooklyn Nets this past week.

On June 30, 2019, Durant announced that he planned to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. They acquired him on July 7, in a sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant would join Kyrie Irving. Then, the team would eventually acquire James Harden. The trio had expectations of winning multiple championships, but after two seasons of play (KD sat out the 2019-2020 season), Durant has requested a trade after the team got swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Fans react to the Jacksonville Jaguars posting a meme of Kevin Durant joining their team

The Tim Tebow-Jacksonville Jaguars experiment failed

On May 20, 2021, after spending six years out of football, Tebow contacted his former coach, Urban Meyer, who was the Jaguars head coach, for a tryout and a potential comeback. The Jagaurs signed Tebow to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum of $920,000 as a tight-end.

Nearly three months later, the Jagaurs released Tebow. He was released on August 17, 2021, after getting little to no play in the preseason. The Tebow experiment failed in Jacksonville, and he only got the chance because Meyer was his former coach.

