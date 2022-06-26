“Y’all just be hating on a god… Like I ain’t did s**t before I went to Golden State” - Kevin Durant tells his critics to go do some research, says he’s treated like a 6-year veteran

Kevin Durant has spoken out against several takes about him not winning a championship since leaving the Golden State Warriors. The topic got more attention after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA title, their first since KD left in 2019.

Fans have come at KD since the conclusion of the 2022 NBA Finals. Although many started pushing narratives about KD needing the Warriors to win a championship, Shannon Sharpe said they needed each other.

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley also reignited the "bus driver-bus rider" conversation. He said that Durant has not earned the respect of the "old heads," and that he first needs to win a title as the leader of a team.

Chuck's comments prompted a reply from KD, who lashed out at the TNT analyst. However, Shaquille O'Neal was on Barkley's side, saying KD took the easy way to his championships.

With all of that going on in the media, KD has attempted to address the misconception. On "The ETCs with KD," he said that he is being spoken about as if he is a six-year veteran.

"That's why I be feeling like y'all just be hating on a god. What have I done for you to want to discredit everything? I put in a lot of work for this game. I been at it for 15, 16 years. You'll think I'm a six-year veteran in the league the way people talk about me. Like I ain't did s**t before I went to Golden State.

"I know a lot of y'all ain't watch OKC games unless they was prime time, but like, go do your research, fam," he continued. "I been this, like I've been at this level. I had shoes, I had MVPs before I met these guys. And we did something special together, but don't try to take away from what I've done, bro."

KD has taken the time to call out those who have mocked him since the Warriors won their fourth title in eight years.

Kevin Durant won the championship in 2017 and 2018

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant was incredible with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but had several unsuccessful attempts to win the title. 2016 was especially disappointing after they gave up a 3-1 series lead to the Warriors in the Western Conference finals.

Following their conference finals collapse, Durant joined the Warriors. Many still consider this the biggest betrayal in NBA history.

Regardless, KD's decision to join the Warriors bore fruit, as he won a title in his first year with the team. The Warriors were coming off a humiliating 2016 Finals loss, and Durant helped them exact revenge on LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Durant was awarded the finals MVP award for his contributions.

It was more of the same in 2018, as the Warriors swept the Cavs in the finals. These victories provided KD with two championships and two finals MVP awards.

Since leaving the Warriors in 2019, Kevin Durant has not reached the finals. His deepest playoff run since 2019 was the intriguing seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 playoffs Eastern Conference semifinals.

