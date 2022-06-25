"Deshaun Watson better get the book thrown at him" - NFL fans react to league handing Alvin Kamara a six-game suspension for bar brawl

New Orleans Saints backfield superstar Alvin Kamara is bracing himself for a possible six-game suspension. Prior to last season's Pro Bowl, Kamara hit the town in Sin City and got himself into a bit of hot water. He is currently facing felony battery charges, with his court case upcoming in August.

Police allegedly have surveillance footage of Kamara and two friends punching the victim repeatedly, knocking him unconscious and breaking his eye socket in the process.

These actions will most likely see him fall foul of the NFL's personal conduct policy, meaning an enforced period of time on the sidelines should be forthcoming. Naturally, in the current climate, news of Kamara's impeding suspension has sparked a furious response from fans on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, the name at the forefront of everyone’s mind was Deshaun Watson. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Kamara's potential suspension and what that should mean for any future Watson punishment:

Deshaun Watson better get the book thrown at him fr or I’m throwing hands with Roger Goodell 🏻 twitter.com/ProFootballTal… ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG Saints RB Alvin Kamara braces for a suspension of at least six games, eventually, due to a Las Vegas incident occurring on Pro Bowl weekend. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciQG 6 weeks for a club fight…. 🤦🏻‍♂️Tom Brady got 4 for CHEATING in the playoffs Calvin Ridley got a whole year for a $1500 betbasically, the NFL is a joke.Deshaun Watson better get the book thrown at him fr or I’m throwing hands with Roger Goodell 6 weeks for a club fight…. 🤦🏻‍♂️Tom Brady got 4 for CHEATING in the playoffsCalvin Ridley got a whole year for a $1500 betbasically, the NFL is a joke.Deshaun Watson better get the book thrown at him fr or I’m throwing hands with Roger Goodell 👊🏻 twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Life4Viking @Life4Viking @DHombreSwift @ProFootballTalk Yet delusional Browns fans say that Watson is only getting 4 @DHombreSwift @ProFootballTalk Yet delusional Browns fans say that Watson is only getting 4

Fearless Frank @FearlessFrank4 @ProFootballTalk If he gets 6 games Watson should get 2 years @ProFootballTalk If he gets 6 games Watson should get 2 years

One fan suggested that Kamara should be thanking Watson, as the press have more or less ignored the running back's legal troubles, due to the focus on the Watson drama:

Michael @Michael52278981 @ProFootballTalk Dude should be thankful for Watson, he'd be getting torched in the press otherwise @ProFootballTalk Dude should be thankful for Watson, he'd be getting torched in the press otherwise

Others appeared supportive of the running back's pending suspension, suggesting that he would be lucky to only get six games after punching the victim so hard he broke their eye socket:

Kevin @IMISAID1 #NFL The behavior of Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas is unacceptable. The amount beating he gave the man,breaking the man’s eye socket, tantamount mount to grevious bodily harm. He could go to jail for couple of years. #kamara The behavior of Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas is unacceptable. The amount beating he gave the man,breaking the man’s eye socket, tantamount mount to grevious bodily harm. He could go to jail for couple of years. #kamara #NFL

Lucky Lou @Maphisto13 Police: Alvin Kamara, others beat man unconscious, broke his eye socket= This guy is nothing but a street thug! There are MANY more in the nfl!!! Police: Alvin Kamara, others beat man unconscious, broke his eye socket= This guy is nothing but a street thug! There are MANY more in the nfl!!!

The NFL head office has also come in for some strong criticism, as it emerged that despite being aware of the arrest and possible charges, they still allowed the him to take part in the Pro Bowl game:

duane roberts @duanero24296760 @donlemon On the other side of the coin, Alvin Kamara was allowed to play in the pro bowl by police in LV after almost killing a guy before they arrested him. Must be nice! @donlemon On the other side of the coin, Alvin Kamara was allowed to play in the pro bowl by police in LV after almost killing a guy before they arrested him. Must be nice!

Samantha @Immyownwarrior @ChuckCjmmn ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ People with money and status get away with WAY too much. Saints football player, Alvin Kamara assaulted another man, and the police allowed him to play the Pro Bowl and put off his arrest til that was over. Consequences need to be fair and equitable. ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ People with money and status get away with WAY too much. Saints football player, Alvin Kamara assaulted another man, and the police allowed him to play the Pro Bowl and put off his arrest til that was over. Consequences need to be fair and equitable. @ChuckCjmmn 🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️🙋‍♀️ People with money and status get away with WAY too much. Saints football player, Alvin Kamara assaulted another man, and the police allowed him to play the Pro Bowl and put off his arrest til that was over. Consequences need to be fair and equitable.

NFL's personal conduct policy and previous suspensions

Like most matters relating to NFL headquarters, they like to give the impression of transparency, fairness and consistency, however the structure of disciplinary procedures allows the league and Commissioner Goodell the autonomy to effectively do as they choose.

One area where the league has managed to remain consistent has been in relation to players caught gambling. Over the past three years, both Josh Shaw and Calvin Ridley have been busted for betting on games that they were not involved in.

The league acted swiftly, banning both for a period of 12 months. Shaw was reinstated in March 2020 and has never played again, with Ridley eligible to return in February 2023.

In 2017, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott found himself hit with his own six-game suspension. After an NFL review that lasted 12 months, the investigator recommended that no suspension was required for Elliott.

Despite this, Goodell made the decision to ban Elliott following multiple accusations of domestic violence against the star, although no charges were ever brought against him.

In all likelihood, Kamara will be facing a multi-game ban, however the length of that ban is still up for debate.

